Parts of Norway to see a return to summer sunshine and high temperatures

In many parts of Norway, August was characterised by rain and extreme weather conditions, such as flooding.

Luckily for everyone who loves swimming and spending time outdoors, summer isn't over yet, and September is expected to bring more sunny and warm weather to eastern and southern Norway.

Forecasts predict temperatures soaring above 20C, and the week ahead promises to be sunny for residents in Oslo, eastern Norway, and those in the southern regions.

According to on-duty meteorologist Rafael Escobar Løvdahl at the Meteorological Institute, the sudden warmth might even seem too good to be true.

"It can almost seem unreal," he told the newspaper Tønsbergs Blad.

For those who held onto a few vacation days during the less favourable weather in August, this might be the perfect opportunity to put them to use.

"If you saved a few holiday days from this summer when the weather wasn't so good, it might be good to take them in the next couple of weeks," Løvdahl said.

Sunny weather forecasted for eastern and southern Norway

Monday is expected to be a highlight, with temperatures possibly exceeding 25 degrees and abundant sunshine in southern and eastern parts of Norway.

Meteorologist Ina Ynnesdal from StormGeo told the newspaper VG that Oslo is poised to be a "weather winner" on both Monday and Tuesday, thanks to a high-pressure system (also called an anticyclone) positioned near Germany, along with a less active low-pressure system in the north, creating the ideal conditions for summery weather in eastern and southern Norway.

As the week progresses, the warm temperatures are expected to continue. With high pressure settling over Norway by Wednesday, the pleasant weather will also extend its reach to western and central Norway.

Meteorologists predict temperatures to hover around 20 degrees throughout the week.

In contrast, northern Norway, which had claimed the spotlight with warm weather this summer, will experience a shift to greyer skies due to onshore winds from the sea.

Sewer discharge still affecting Oslo Fjord swimming options

Sewage discharge in Alnaelva has compromised bathing water quality in several areas of Oslo - especially the east side of the Oslo Fjord.



Local authorities advise against swimming on the east side of the fjord until at least Wednesday.

However, the west side offers a safe alternative for those looking to cool off.