Norway's postal service warns of scam attempts

Posten, the Norwegian postal service, warned about the scams in a post on its official Facebook page.

It writes that social media pages that pretend to be Posten and try to trick users into buying "unclaimed parcels" have appeared.

"This has NOTHING to do with Posten, and the pictures are fake. If you come across such pages, we encourage you to report it to Facebook," it wrote on Facebook.

It has previously warned against email and text scams where criminals pretend to be the postal service or its delivery branch Bring.

"Email fraud attempts are unfortunately a problem for us from time to time. Well-known brands that people trust are often misused, and they can often be recognised in the prompts after payment or to click through to a page where you are asked for sensitive information," Matilda Adelborg from Bring told Dinside earlier this year.

Posten has put together a checklist for users to think about when they are contacted by someone posing as the postal service. It told users to be wary of any correspondence that asks the user to do something or asks for a username, password, credit information or any other sensitive personal information.

It also said to be wary of messages and emails which require "urgent action" and carry threats if the message or situation isn't dealt with within a time frame or if swift action would benefit the recipient.

The public should also think about whether the message was expected or if it arrived out of the blue. This is in addition to checking the sender address and links (without clicking on them). However, it added that it is also easy for scammers to falsify links, email addresses and numbers – so it is not always clear at first as scammers can easily replicate or spoof official numbers and email addresses.