Telenor warns of recruitment fraud scam attempts in Norway

Advertisement

A new type of scam has become more frequent in Norway in recent weeks, with fraudsters posing as recruiters and offering high daily salaries to targets.

One method fraudsters use is contacting multiple recipients at a time and asking them if they would be interested in helping developers optimise their app.

Scammers are typically phishing for personal information or looking to rob you of your money.

"This is so-called recruitment fraud. Here you are promised gold and green forests, but can instead end up being robbed of large sums of money and personal information," Thorbjørn Busch from Telenor has said.

Advertisement

Some scammers will normally pay a small fee to targets to try and prove the fake opportunity is legitimate.

"It may happen that you will be paid a small sum before (they try and take money from you or steal your personal information) as 'proof' that the scheme is legitimate. But everything you transfer after this is money you will never see again," Busch said.

Security experts have spoken to The Local before about phone scams and have advised people that official entities in Norway don't ask for personal information over the phone.

NorSIS, an independent organisation committed to raising awareness about threats and vulnerabilities regarding information security, advises to stay vigilant, delete messages and calls from foreign numbers and not click on links.

This is in addition to practicing good password safety, keeping track of your bank accounts and making sure your anti-malware software is up to date.

READ MORE: Norway's most common phone and internet scams and how to avoid them