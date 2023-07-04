Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

A very hot June

The month of June was the fourth warmest June ever measured in Norway, according to meteorologists. In Oslo, it was the warmest ever measured.

"Oslo had the warmest June in the measurement series that started in 1900. Oslo also broke the record for the number of hours of sunshine registered in June," climate researcher Jostein Mamen at the Meteorological Institute said.

Some 21 weather stations reported records for the highest monthly temperature last month. At the same time, 13 weather stations set cold records.

"There was a cool start to June, but eventually, high pressure brought warm and dry weather in large parts of the country," Mamen added.

In southern Norway, June was "very warm," at times "extremely warm" in the eastern mountains and the interior of western Norway. In northern Norway, the month was mostly "very hot," but in Lofoten, Vesterålen, and certain coastal areas, it was "normal - mild."

No new tax settlement updates before August

Around 95 percent of wage earners and pensioners in Norway received their tax settlement (skatteoppjør) by July 1st. The rest will have to wait until after the joint holidays.

"If you are among those who have not received your tax settlement yet, you will receive it at the end of August at the earliest. Everyone will get their tax settlement before December 1st," divisional director Marta Johanne Gjengedal in the Norwegian Tax Agency said in a press release.

There can be a number of different reasons for receiving the tax settlement later in the year.

You may have a complicated tax return case, be married to someone who runs a business and therefore receives their tax settlement later, or simply be the subject of a random screening this year.

"Unfortunately, we cannot say when you will receive your tax settlement. You will be notified by email or SMS when it is ready," Gjengedal said.

UK: Out of the question to let the Orkney Islands become Norwegian

On Monday, the UK said it was out of the question for the Orkney Islands to become part of Norway. On Tuesday, the archipelago's council is scheduled to assess alternative ways of governing.

Recently, local politicians in the Orkney Islands have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the UK and hinted that they want to become part of Norway. That is out of the question, according to Great Britain.

"We are stronger as a united kingdom, and we have no plans to change that," a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

The Orkney Islands lay north of Scotland and were part of Norway until 1472 when the archipelago came under Scottish rule.

Dangerous to eat mussels in parts of Norway

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority issued a strong warning against eating mussels in several places in the country.

In Agder, it applies to clams in Risør and Flekkefjord, the newspaper Aust Agder blad reports.

The warning stated that Norwegian farmed mussels and other types of clams bought in shops should be controlled and safe for consumption.

The mussel warning is set to remain in place until July 7th.