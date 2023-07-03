UK's Orkney Islands to explore the possibility of becoming Norwegian territory

Advertisement

Orkney council will look into the possibility of being a Norwegian territory for the first time since 1472, UK public broadcaster BBC News reports.

The council in Orkney will look into "alternate forms of governance" this week, with council leader James Stockan saying that Orkney doesn't get fair funding from its current relationship with the UK.

Among the proposals, Stockan suggests that the council could secure a "Nordic connection" with Denmark, Norway or Iceland.

The islands fell under Danish and Norwegian control when they were used as a dowry when Margaret of Denmark was wedded to King James III of Scotland.

"We were part of the Norse kingdom for much longer than we were part of the United Kingdom. On the street in Orkney, people come up and say to me when are we going to pay back the dowry, when are we going back to Norway," Stockan said.

"There is a huge affinity and a huge deep cultural relationship there. This is exactly the moment to explore what is possible," he added.

Stockan suggested the possibility of Orkney entering a relationship with Norway similar to the one between the Faroe Islands and Denmark. The Faroe Islands are a self-governing territory of Denmark.

The council in Orkney will also investigate other possibilities, such as looking at how Crown Dependencies like the Channel Islands and overseas territories like the Falkland Islands are governed. Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man have also been cited as potential models to follow.

Orkney Islands Council voted in 2017 to determine whether the islands could have greater autonomy. The council found it wanted a more robust voice but did not back the idea of full independence.

"The council will decide whether it supports this motion, and from there, we will take our time because we don't want to do this emotionally," he said.

"We want to look at all the practical implications, and then we'll evaluate the results. We are looking for the very best position for future generations and our place in the world," he added.

The UK government told the BBC it has promised to provide 50 million pounds to grow the economies of Scotland's Islands via the 2.2 billion pound levelling-up fund. The Scottish government said in 2023-24, Orkney Islands Council would receive £89.7m to fund services, with an extra £4.6m from an increase in council tax by 10 percent.

A spokesperson for the UK said, "We will always be stronger together as one United Kingdom, and we have no plans to change the devolution settlement."

Meanwhile, a Scottish government spokesperson said it was "committed to supporting island communities".