Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Software error led to child welfare concern reports disappearing

Bergen Municipality recently discovered significant technical issues in how concern reports related to child welfare are transmitted between the current system in use by municipalities (provided by a supplier, Visma) and the national portal for these reports.

The error has been present since 2020 and may affect all municipal users. The problem was identified by a nurse who didn't receive a response to a concern report, and it took over two months before the Norwegian Data Protection Authority was notified.

Kjersti Toppe, the Minister for Children and Families, has demanded a comprehensive report on the case, including investigations into the extent of the problem and the potential consequences for vulnerable children.

Several major cities, such as Tromsø, Oslo, and Kristiansand, have confirmed that they have been affected by the error, while others, like Trondheim and Stavanger, have reported no impact.

Norwegian parliament approves development of two new oil and gas fields

The Norwegian parliament (Storting) reached an agreement on the development of the Yggdrasil and Fenris oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

The decision also means that the Vallhall field can be further developed in connection with the development of the Fenris field.

"Yggdrasil and Valhall PWP-Fenris alone amount to over 165 billion kroner in investments. We are talking about estimated tax revenues of over 120 billion kroner for our country," Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO at Aker BP, said.

The company said the projects would contribute 130,000 man-years in Norway throughout the lifetime of the fields.

"About half of this is in the development phase. There will be activity at shipyards in Egersund, Stavanger, Haugesund, Stord, Verdal and Sandnessjøen, as well as at several hundred suppliers throughout the country," Aker BP stated in a press release.

The fields are part of 30 development projects with investments of close to 400 billion kroner that are part of the oil tax package introduced during the coronavirus pandemic era.

Advertisement

Tuition case updates

Some international students studying in Norway will be required to pay tuition from the autumn of 2023.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about tuition fees for foreign students in Norway

The Education Committee, which is currently preparing its report with recommendations on the government's tuition plan, did not finalise its work on the case within the set deadline.

Therefore, it has applied for a deadline postponement until June 6th.

The Norwegian government has faced a lot of opposition after last autumn's proposal to introduce tuition fees for students from countries outside the EU and Switzerland.

Advertisement

Man seriously injured after being stabbed with a sharp object in Oslo

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being stabbed with a sharp object at Vålerenga in Oslo on Monday.

"We received reports both from witnesses and Acute Medical Communications (AMK) that a person has probably been injured with a sharp object," operations manager Sven Christian Lie in the Oslo Police District told newswire NTB.

The police reported the incident at 8:18pm on Monday. According to the police, the man was awake and conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

The police have found an object which they suspect may have been used in the incident and are looking for four suspected perpetrators who ran from the scene.