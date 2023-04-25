Drivers with summer tyres asked to avoid roads in eastern Norway

Advertisement

Snow caused traffic issues for motorists in Oslo and eastern Norway on Tuesday morning, with several accidents on the E16 and E18 as a result of the weather.

“From Oslo and northwards, there has been a lot of snow in places. Perhaps even more than the meteorologists assumed. It creates a lot of traffic problems,” Anne Hårstad from the Norwegian Road Traffic Centre East told the newswire NTB.

The snow has caused problems as drivers were advised to swap out their winter tyres for summer rubbers shortly after Easter.

This means many motorists taking to the road on Tuesday had tyres unsuitable for the weather. Drivers with summer tyres have been advised to stay off the roads due to the snow.

“If you have summer tyres, you have nothing to do on the road today. So you have to keep an extra good distance when it is as slippery as now, and adjust your speed. It is not a goal to stay up to the speed limit today,” Hårstad said.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about winter tyres in Norway

Advertisement

She added that the issues were likely to last throughout the day due to the snow being on the forecast for the rest of Tuesday.

Issues have also been reported at Oslo Gardermoen, where flights have been delayed and cancelled.