Spring snow to cause disruption at Oslo Gardermoen throughout Tuesday

Advertisement

Due to the weather, planes at Oslo Gardermoen need to go through de-icing and runways will need to be ploughed the newspaper Dagbladet writes.

Some 35 departures had been cancelled or delayed by the weather by around 8:30am , newspaper Aftenposten writes.

"We now see that there will be delays throughout the day. The snow is heavy and wet. The planes have to go through deicing, and the runways have to be ploughed. We have reduced the ploughing crew because we are in the summer half-year. We are working to increase staffing," press contact Hele W. Jensen in Avinor said.

She added that this applies to all departures and that the delays are currently between 35 and 40 minutes, and called on passengers to follow information published by the airlines.

"The snowy weather is causing delays in several places in the country," Jensen said, adding that delays are expected to persist throughout the afternoon.

Advertisement

Passengers can check the status of flights out of Oslo Gardermoen here, and arrivals to the airport here.

Snow is causing major traffic problems throughout eastern Norway, and the Norwegian Road Traffic Center believes the problems will last throughout the day.

READ MORE: What are your rights if your flight is delayed or cancelled in Norway?

"From Oslo and northwards, there has been a lot of snow. Perhaps even more than the meteorologists assumed. It creates a lot of traffic problems," Anne Hårstad at the Road Traffic Center told the news bureau NTB earlier in the day.