NORWAY IN PICTURES: Your best Northern Lights snaps
The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, have been unusually strong this week due to a surge in solar activity. Here are some of the best pictures from Norway sent in by The Local's readers.
Clear weather combined with near perfect global geomagnetic conditions, meant that stargazers across most of Norway could enjoy spectacular light shows on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evening. Many of our readers were among them.
Samantha Gamboa managed to capture some extraordinary photos of herself marvelling at the green, pulsating streams crossing the skyline in Erdal, Askøy.
Konstantinos Giannakis, a guest researcher at the University of Bergen, managed to capture the phenomenon over the boats and cranes in the city's Laksevåg district.
When conditions are perfect, it's possible to see pink, red, orange and white streaks, as well as the more common green. Nigel Bateson captured some patches of pink over Ekeberg in southwest Oslo on Monday.
Antanas Dacysngu took this great picture of the Middvik ferry centre in Karmøy, north of Stavanger.
The Middvik feriesenter on Karmøy. Photo: Antanas Dacysngu
Marouan Skhiri captured the crowds out to view the spectacle on the outskirts of Oslo, as well as the spectacle itself. You can see streaks of pink in his picture too.
People out to the view the Northern Lights in Oslo on Monday night. Photo: Marouan Skhiri
Skhiri was not alone, with Jenica Salvador also photographing the same Oslo crowd.
Aaron Fulton-Brown, a chiropractor from Luton, took some stunning photos over his local football pitch in Haugesund.
Photo: Aaron Fulton-Brown
