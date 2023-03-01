NORWAY IN PICTURES: Your best Northern Lights snaps

Clear weather combined with near perfect global geomagnetic conditions, meant that stargazers across most of Norway could enjoy spectacular light shows on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday evening. Many of our readers were among them.

Samantha Gamboa managed to capture some extraordinary photos of herself marvelling at the green, pulsating streams crossing the skyline in Erdal, Askøy.

Photo: Samantha Gamboa

Photo: Samantha Gamboa

Konstantinos Giannakis, a guest researcher at the University of Bergen, managed to capture the phenomenon over the boats and cranes in the city's Laksevåg district.

Photo: Konstantinos Giannakis

Photo: Konstantinos Giannakis

When conditions are perfect, it's possible to see pink, red, orange and white streaks, as well as the more common green. Nigel Bateson captured some patches of pink over Ekeberg in southwest Oslo on Monday.

Photo: Nigel Bateson

Photo: Nigel Bateson

Antanas Dacysngu took this great picture of the Middvik ferry centre in Karmøy, north of Stavanger.

The Middvik feriesenter on Karmøy. Photo: Antanas Dacysngu

Marouan Skhiri captured the crowds out to view the spectacle on the outskirts of Oslo, as well as the spectacle itself. You can see streaks of pink in his picture too.

People out to the view the Northern Lights in Oslo on Monday night. Photo: Marouan Skhiri

Skhiri was not alone, with Jenica Salvador also photographing the same Oslo crowd.

Photo: Jenica Salvador

Aaron Fulton-Brown, a chiropractor from Luton, took some stunning photos over his local football pitch in Haugesund.