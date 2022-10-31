Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Monday

New environmental measures to negatively affect energy production

The Norwegian government is introducing new environmental measures aimed at improved water management.

Power plants in the country will now have to release water that could have been used for power production, and the related power loss could amount to 1,740 gigawatt hours.

The updated water management plan will require increased water flow on 144 river stretches linked to power plants, resulting in less water available for power production, the Ministry of Climate and Environment told the news bureau NTB.

According to the authorities, the measure could result in lost power production of between 850 and 1,740 gigawatt-hours – just over 1 percent of Norway’s total power production in a typical year.

Escalation of kindergarten strike

On Monday, 100 kindergarten staff will join the ongoing strike. Furthermore, a new escalation has been announced for Wednesday, November 2nd, that will include 55 private kindergartens across Norway.

Should it take place, a total of roughly 2,400 kindergarten employees will be on strike.

READ MORE: What parents need to know about the kindergarten strike in Norway

The labour dispute is primarily about pensions, and it involves the trade unions and the National Association of Private Kindergartens (PBL) employer organization, which organizes 2,066 of the country’s 2,881 private kindergartens and employs over 36,000 workers.

Last week, there was some contact between the negotiating parties, but the talks have yet to lead to any concrete steps that could contribute to a solution.

Press conference on war in Ukraine and security situation in Norway’s neighbourhood

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram, and Armed Forces Chief Eirik Kristoffersen will hold a press conference on the war in Ukraine and the security situation in Norway’s immediate surroundings at 1 pm.

Several explosions rocked Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday, just days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack on the Russian Black Sea fleet.

The news agency AFP’s journalists report at least five explosions in Kyiv between 8 and 8:20 am on Monday.

New report on Ukrainian refugees in Norway

The Directorate of Integration and Diversity (MDi) and the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) are issuing a report on Ukrainian refugees’ experiences of the initial time they spent in Norway.

The report will provide authorities with important knowledge on the work of accepting and integrating refugees.

New consumer debt figures

A new report on consumer debt development in Norway in October will be published on Monday.

The figures are based on data from Gjeldsregisteret AS and a survey by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet).

The previous report was published in April.