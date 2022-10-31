Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Monday

Norway introduces new environmental measures that will hurt its power production, the kindergarten strike escalates again, and other news in Norway on Monday.

Published: 31 October 2022 08:45 CET
Updated: 31 October 2022 17:02 CET
Hydro power
New environmental measures could result in lost power production of between 850 and 1,740 gigawatt hours a year. Photo by Mark König / Unsplash

New environmental measures to negatively affect energy production

The Norwegian government is introducing new environmental measures aimed at improved water management.

Power plants in the country will now have to release water that could have been used for power production, and the related power loss could amount to 1,740 gigawatt hours.

The updated water management plan will require increased water flow on 144 river stretches linked to power plants, resulting in less water available for power production, the Ministry of Climate and Environment told the news bureau NTB.

According to the authorities, the measure could result in lost power production of between 850 and 1,740 gigawatt-hours – just over 1 percent of Norway’s total power production in a typical year.

Escalation of kindergarten strike

On Monday, 100 kindergarten staff will join the ongoing strike. Furthermore, a new escalation has been announced for Wednesday, November 2nd, that will include 55 private kindergartens across Norway.

Should it take place, a total of roughly 2,400 kindergarten employees will be on strike.

READ MORE: What parents need to know about the kindergarten strike in Norway

The labour dispute is primarily about pensions, and it involves the trade unions and the National Association of Private Kindergartens (PBL) employer organization, which organizes 2,066 of the country’s 2,881 private kindergartens and employs over 36,000 workers.

Last week, there was some contact between the negotiating parties, but the talks have yet to lead to any concrete steps that could contribute to a solution.

Press conference on war in Ukraine and security situation in Norway’s neighbourhood

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram, and Armed Forces Chief Eirik Kristoffersen will hold a press conference on the war in Ukraine and the security situation in Norway’s immediate surroundings at 1 pm.

Several explosions rocked Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Monday, just days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack on the Russian Black Sea fleet.

The news agency AFP’s journalists report at least five explosions in Kyiv between 8 and 8:20 am on Monday.

New report on Ukrainian refugees in Norway

The Directorate of Integration and Diversity (MDi) and the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) are issuing a report on Ukrainian refugees’ experiences of the initial time they spent in Norway.

The report will provide authorities with important knowledge on the work of accepting and integrating refugees.

New consumer debt figures

A new report on consumer debt development in Norway in October will be published on Monday.

The figures are based on data from Gjeldsregisteret AS and a survey by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet).

The previous report was published in April.

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Equinor with record results, a dip in the polls for the PM and new figures on poverty in Norway are among the headlines on Friday. 

Published: 28 October 2022 09:35 CEST
Equinor with record results

Soaring gas prices mean that Equinor had an adjusted operating profit of 24.3 billion dollars during the third quarter, a record for the company. 

The quarterly figures show that Equinor’s strong earnings come from high gas prices. Gas production had increased by 11 percent compared to the year before, in addition to the cost of gas rising sharply due to the war in Ukraine. 

“Equinor achieved a European gas price that was 60 percent higher than the already high levels in the previous quarter,” it wrote in a report on the figures. 

“Russia’s war in Ukraine has changed the energy markets, reduced energy access and increased prices. Nevertheless, Equinor continues to deliver stable and high production, with gas volumes from the Norwegian continental shelf at record levels,” Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said. 

One in ten living in relative poverty in Norway

Eleven percent in Norway live in a home with a persistently low income, a recent report from Statistics Norway shows. 

Persistently low-income is a household with an income of around 60 percent of the median household income over three years. 

These figures are used as an indicator of relative poverty, meaning poor compared to the country’s other residents. 

The figures have shrunk marginally down from 11.2 percent at previous measurements.

Negotiations on the Bybanen to wait

The government has said that the government doesn’t want to start talks on the Bybanen to Åsane until 2024 at the earliest, Bergens Tidende reports. 

State Secretary Mette Gundersen said the government wouldn’t hold talks until it finalised the urban growth agreements for Norway’s biggest cities in 2023. 

County Mayor Jon Askeland said the delay in talks could put the project at risk. 

“The signals from the state secretary are disturbing. You don’t start building until you know the financing is in order. When she does not want to clarify this until 2024, the risk for the project rises. This is dramatic,” he said. 

New dip in the polls for the PM

Jonas Gahr Støre has suffered another dip in the polls, the latest polling from the newspaper Dagbladet shows. 

The Labour Party polled at around 18.1 percent, down 1.3 percent from the last poll carried out for the paper by Ipsos

The result is the lowest recorded for Labour since 1976. 

