For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Monday
Norway introduces new environmental measures that will hurt its power production, the kindergarten strike escalates again, and other news in Norway on Monday.
Published: 31 October 2022 08:45 CET
Updated: 31 October 2022 17:02 CET
Updated: 31 October 2022 17:02 CET
New environmental measures could result in lost power production of between 850 and 1,740 gigawatt hours a year. Photo by Mark König / Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments