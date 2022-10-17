UPDATE: What parents need to know about the kindergarten strike in Norway

After negotiations broke down over the weekend, the Fagforbundet, Uddanningsforbundet, and Delta trade unions decided to take out 1,007 of their members in Oslo, Østfold, Trøndelag, and Vestlandet on strike.

“We have worked and tried to reach an agreement, but we have not succeeded. The parties were so far apart (in their positions) that it was impossible to get a (satisfactory) result. From Monday morning, our members will go on strike,” the negotiation leader for the unions, Anne Green Nilsen, told the Norwegian news bureau NTB on Sunday.

The labour dispute involves the trade unions and the National Association of Private Kindergartens (PBL) employer organization, which organizes 2,066 of the country’s 2,881 private kindergartens and employs over 36,000 workers.

You can find an overview of which kindergartens are affected by the current strike here.

Strike escalation on Thursday

Early in the afternoon on Monday, the three unions announced that the kindergarten strike would be stepped up further from Thursday.

The number of people on strike is expected to double, as a further 1,000 employees are likely to join the strike in three days.

“This is a strike for justice, and our will to fight is great… The PBL wants to deny us a decent pension,” Anne Green Nilsen (Fagforbundet), Terje Skyvulstad (Uddanningsforbundet), and Trond Ellefsen (Delta) pointed out.

The strike will be stepped up in Bodø, Trondheim, Bømlo, Ålesund, Kristiansand, Stavanger, Sandnes, Bergen, Oslo, Bærum, Ullensaker, Eidsvoll, Skien, and Halden.

Pension dispute

The dispute which triggered the strike is primarily about pensions, as employees believe that the PBL is shirking its pension responsibilities – mainly a transition to the joint scheme for agreed pensions (AFP) from next year.

“We are very disappointed that the employer does not want to keep its promise to introduce lifelong AFP for our members in private kindergartens, as municipal and other private kindergartens have done.

“This is a strike for which the PBL must take full responsibility,” a statement from the employee side noted after the negotiation breakdown.

Contractual pension (AFP) in the private sector is a pension scheme where persons employed in a private company have a collective agreement that has an AFP contractual pension as part of the agreement. This pension comes in addition to the national insurance retirement pension. You can find more information on the associated rights on the NAV’s website.

On the other hand, the PBL says that it hasn’t made any fixed promise in relation to AFP.

“The PBL has not given any promise that kindergartens will enter the joint scheme for AFP,” communications director Marius Iversen at PBL stated.

Furthermore, the managing director at the PBL, Jørn-Tommy Schjelderup, described the developments as “surprising and very regrettable,” adding that the unions are going on strike after putting forward “completely unrealistic demands.”