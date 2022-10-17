Read news from:
UPDATE: What parents need to know about the kindergarten strike in Norway

Just over 1,000 employees in 112 private kindergartens in Norway went on strike over a pensions dispute on Monday, with more staff joining industrial action later this week.

Published: 17 October 2022 09:30 CEST
Updated: 17 October 2022 15:13 CEST
Toddler playing
If there is no progress in negotiations between the parties, the strike is likely to be escalated on Thursday. Photo by Troy T / Unsplash

After negotiations broke down over the weekend, the Fagforbundet, Uddanningsforbundet, and Delta trade unions decided to take out 1,007 of their members in Oslo, Østfold, Trøndelag, and Vestlandet on strike.

“We have worked and tried to reach an agreement, but we have not succeeded. The parties were so far apart (in their positions) that it was impossible to get a (satisfactory) result. From Monday morning, our members will go on strike,” the negotiation leader for the unions, Anne Green Nilsen, told the Norwegian news bureau NTB on Sunday.

The labour dispute involves the trade unions and the National Association of Private Kindergartens (PBL) employer organization, which organizes 2,066 of the country’s 2,881 private kindergartens and employs over 36,000 workers.

You can find an overview of which kindergartens are affected by the current strike here

Strike escalation on Thursday

Early in the afternoon on Monday, the three unions announced that the kindergarten strike would be stepped up further from Thursday.

The number of people on strike is expected to double, as a further 1,000 employees are likely to join the strike in three days.

“This is a strike for justice, and our will to fight is great… The PBL wants to deny us a decent pension,” Anne Green Nilsen (Fagforbundet), Terje Skyvulstad (Uddanningsforbundet), and Trond Ellefsen (Delta) pointed out.

The strike will be stepped up in Bodø, Trondheim, Bømlo, Ålesund, Kristiansand, Stavanger, Sandnes, Bergen, Oslo, Bærum, Ullensaker, Eidsvoll, Skien, and Halden.

Pension dispute

The dispute which triggered the strike is primarily about pensions, as employees believe that the PBL is shirking its pension responsibilities – mainly a transition to the joint scheme for agreed pensions (AFP) from next year.

“We are very disappointed that the employer does not want to keep its promise to introduce lifelong AFP for our members in private kindergartens, as municipal and other private kindergartens have done.

“This is a strike for which the PBL must take full responsibility,” a statement from the employee side noted after the negotiation breakdown.

Contractual pension (AFP) in the private sector is a pension scheme where persons employed in a private company have a collective agreement that has an AFP contractual pension as part of the agreement. This pension comes in addition to the national insurance retirement pension. You can find more information on the associated rights on the NAV’s website.

On the other hand, the PBL says that it hasn’t made any fixed promise in relation to AFP.

“The PBL has not given any promise that kindergartens will enter the joint scheme for AFP,” communications director Marius Iversen at PBL stated.

Furthermore, the managing director at the PBL, Jørn-Tommy Schjelderup, described the developments as “surprising and very regrettable,” adding that the unions are going on strike after putting forward “completely unrealistic demands.”

How much will it cost for international students to study in Norway? 

The Norwegian government recently unveiled plans to introduce tuition fees for some international students. Here's how much the government thinks universities will charge for a study place in Norway. 

Published: 12 October 2022 10:39 CEST
How much will it cost for international students to study in Norway? 

The Norwegian government recently unveiled plans to introduce tuition fees for some international students in Norway. 

Its plan to introduce fees for foreign students, which are yet to be given the green light in parliament, have been met with strong backlash from opposition parties, students and academia

READ MORE: What we know so far about Norway’s plan to bring in tuition fees for foreign students

Under the proposals, students from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland (students from countries in EEA will be exempt) will have to start paying fees from and including the autumn semester of 2023.

Universities will be left to determine prices for themselves. However, the government have provided estimates on how much institutions may charge students to cover costs. 

Students required to pay fees if the government’s budget proposals for 2023 pass through parliament could have to fork out around 130,000 kroner a year in tuition, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

The estimate was provided to NRK by State Secretary for Education Oddmund Løkensgard Hoel. 

“We have used an average estimate in the budget work of approx. 130,000 kroner a year,” he told NRK. 

That figure is based on an average of fees in Denmark, Sweden and Finland, where similar schemes are in place for foreign students. 

Universities themselves have yet to announce pricing for international students who will have to pay for a study place under the proposed rule change. 

Director of Academic Affairs at the University of Stavanger, Veslemøy Hagen, told The Local that it is still “too early to say” anything on the exact pricing, while Odd Vegard Kandal-Wright, Communication Officer at the University of Bergen, said that “a possible tuition fee would depend on the level or program” involved.

Estimates from the government currently place the cost of studying at a public university higher than what it costs to study at a private education institution in Norway. 

Private universities in Norway already charge tuition fees for international students, with prices roughly ranging from €7,000 to €9,000 per year for BA programmes and anything over €9,000 per year for MA programmes.

