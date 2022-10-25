For members
WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY
Key points: Everything that changes in Norway in November 2022
From new passport rules, a final decision on tuition fees for international students in Norway and the state budget for 2023, here’s the lowdown on what’s happening in November.
Published: 25 October 2022 16:07 CEST
Here are the key changes happening in Norway in November. Pictured is an autumnal setting in Oslo. Photo by Lucas Santos on Unsplash
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN NORWAY
New citizenship rules: Everything that changes in Norway in October 2022
Changes to the language rules for Norwegian citizenship and the government presenting its budget for 2022 are among the key changes in Norway in October.
Published: 29 September 2022 16:17 CEST
Updated: 4 October 2022 16:00 CEST
Updated: 4 October 2022 16:00 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments