What you need to know about winter driving in Norway 

Getting used to driving in another country can feel tricky at first. Whether it’s which side of the road you should be on, the local traffic rules or getting used to how drivers behave.

Luckily in Norway, motorists don’t have the same chaotic reputation they do in Italy or France. However, one thing that can daunt motorists who haven’t learned to drive in Norway or another country with lots of snow is the winters.

You will need winter tyres

Suitable tyres are required during the Norwegian winters due to icy conditions reducing road surface grip.

In the northernmost parts of the country, the winter tyre season begins earlier due to the snow arriving and settling quicker than it does in the south. The season in the north starts on October 16th before commencing on November 1st in the rest of the country.

In the winter, tyres must have a minimum pattern millimetre depth of 3mm. Cars can also be fitted with studded tyres that can only be used during winter.

There are different requirements for heavy vehicles over 3,500 kg. You can read about the rules for heavier vehicles here.

While it may seem like a chore, changing sooner rather than later can prevent you from being caught out by the weather.

READ MORE: Why sooner is better than later for switching to winter tyres in Norway

Certain roads will be closed

Some mountain passes in Norway will close during the entire winter, while some may close depending on conditions like wind and snow.

This makes using a journey planner and paying attention to the conditions even more important. You can click here for an overview of road closures affecting mountain passes and weather-exposed roads.

For a journey planner, click here, and here for weather warnings.

But other than a few roads being closed, it will be business as usual

Unlike other countries, everything doesn’t come to a complete stop in Norway when a bit of snow falls. Given the climate, authorities and motorists are incredibly well prepared for winter.

Snowploughs and tractors ensure that main roads remain clear of snow and open. Drivers still take to the roads, too, albeit at a slower pace.

Sudden snow showers can, of course, blanket the road, which can make it harder to maintain traction. While most roads will be clear, you may have to drive on ice and fresh snow at some stage.

Wildlife watch

Winter brings short days and long dark nights. This makes it extra important to pay attention to the road when driving in rural areas.

With it being darker sooner, it can be much harder to spot moose emerging from banks to cross the road. They are also sometimes attracted to the salt solution used to de-ice roads.

You’ll be alerted when you are entering an area with lots of moose and deer by road signs. In these areas, you will need to be extra vigilant.

If you hit an animal, you must stop and contact the emergency services. It isn’t a criminal offence to hit an animal, but it is a criminal offence not to report it.

Other tips

You will probably need to add more time to your journey than you think due to you needing to drive slower or take diversions. Furthermore you should maybe keep a shovel, small foldable ones are available in a lot of stores, in case you need to dig your car out. Remember to keep orange warning triangles in your car in case of a breakdown or accident, poor visibility and longer stopping times make these even more essential.