For members
DRIVING
What you need to know about winter driving in Norway
Icy roads and snowy conditions may make the prospect of driving in Norway when the temperatures dip below zero daunting. Don't fret, we've got you covered.
Published: 18 October 2022 12:26 CEST
Here's what you need to know about taking to Norway's roads this winter. Pictured is a car in Norway in snowy conditions. Photo by Anton Khmelnitsky on Unsplash
For members
DRIVING
What happens if you get caught speeding in Norway?
You may find yourself in hot water if caught over the speed limit in Norway. Here's what could happen when going too fast in Norway.
Published: 17 October 2022 14:57 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments