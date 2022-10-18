Read news from:
DRIVING

What you need to know about winter driving in Norway 

Icy roads and snowy conditions may make the prospect of driving in Norway when the temperatures dip below zero daunting. Don't fret, we've got you covered.

Published: 18 October 2022 12:26 CEST
Pictured is a car in Norway in snowy conditions.
Here's what you need to know about taking to Norway's roads this winter. Pictured is a car in Norway in snowy conditions. Photo by Anton Khmelnitsky on Unsplash

Getting used to driving in another country can feel tricky at first. Whether it’s which side of the road you should be on, the local traffic rules or getting used to how drivers behave. 

Luckily in Norway, motorists don’t have the same chaotic reputation they do in Italy or France. However, one thing that can daunt motorists who haven’t learned to drive in Norway or another country with lots of snow is the winters. 

You will need winter tyres

Suitable tyres are required during the Norwegian winters due to icy conditions reducing road surface grip.

In the northernmost parts of the country, the winter tyre season begins earlier due to the snow arriving and settling quicker than it does in the south. The season in the north starts on October 16th before commencing on November 1st in the rest of the country. 

In the winter, tyres must have a minimum pattern millimetre depth of 3mm. Cars can also be fitted with studded tyres that can only be used during winter. 

There are different requirements for heavy vehicles over 3,500 kg. You can read about the rules for heavier vehicles here

While it may seem like a chore, changing sooner rather than later can prevent you from being caught out by the weather. 

READ MORE: Why sooner is better than later for switching to winter tyres in Norway

Certain roads will be closed

Some mountain passes in Norway will close during the entire winter, while some may close depending on conditions like wind and snow. 

This makes using a journey planner and paying attention to the conditions even more important. You can click here for an overview of road closures affecting mountain passes and weather-exposed roads

For a journey planner, click here, and here for weather warnings. 

But other than a few roads being closed, it will be business as usual

Unlike other countries, everything doesn’t come to a complete stop in Norway when a bit of snow falls. Given the climate, authorities and motorists are incredibly well prepared for winter. 

Snowploughs and tractors ensure that main roads remain clear of snow and open. Drivers still take to the roads, too, albeit at a slower pace. 

Sudden snow showers can, of course, blanket the road, which can make it harder to maintain traction. While most roads will be clear, you may have to drive on ice and fresh snow at some stage.  

Wildlife watch

Winter brings short days and long dark nights. This makes it extra important to pay attention to the road when driving in rural areas. 

With it being darker sooner, it can be much harder to spot moose emerging from banks to cross the road. They are also sometimes attracted to the salt solution used to de-ice roads. 

You’ll be alerted when you are entering an area with lots of moose and deer by road signs. In these areas, you will need to be extra vigilant. 

If you hit an animal, you must stop and contact the emergency services. It isn’t a criminal offence to hit an animal, but it is a criminal offence not to report it.  

Other tips

You will probably need to add more time to your journey than you think due to you needing to drive slower or take diversions. Furthermore you should maybe keep a shovel, small foldable ones are available in a lot of stores, in case you need to dig your car out. Remember to keep orange warning triangles in your car in case of a breakdown or accident, poor visibility and longer stopping times make these even more essential. 

DRIVING

What happens if you get caught speeding in Norway? 

You may find yourself in hot water if caught over the speed limit in Norway. Here's what could happen when going too fast in Norway. 

Published: 17 October 2022 14:57 CEST
A new country means a new set of traffic rules to get used to. However, one rule seen in every country is some form of a speed limit. 

Whether in a hurry or having a blip in concentration, you may find yourself on the wrong side of this limit. 

What are the rules? 

The speed limit in the country is generally around the 80 kilometres an hour (km/h) mark, except for in built-up areas and town centres, where it is 50 km/h unless otherwise stated. The speed limit can be as low as 30 km/h, in residential areas and up to 110 km/h, on motorways and dual carriageways. 

Additionally, large vehicles, cars towing caravans or trailers and camper vans over a certain weight are subject to different speed limits. 

What happens if you break the rules? 

Erring on the wrong side of these limits can lead to punishments ranging from fines to disqualification of driving and even imprisonment. 

If you are pulled over or picked up by a traffic or speed camera, you can expect a fine in most cases. 

At around five km/h over the speed limit, when the speed limit is lower than 60 km/h, a fine of about 850 kroner can be expected. However, penalties increase sharply from here. Typically, fines scale upwards for every five km/h you were over the speed limit.

At 10 km/h over the limit, the fine increases to 2,250 kroner. 

When caught driving 15 km/ and above in areas with this speed limit, you can also expect two points on your licence and fines of 4,050 km/h. Speeds above this result in three points and fines between 5,850 kroner and 9,050 kroner. 

On roads where the speed limit is 70 km/h or higher, fines range between 850 and 10,850 kroner. You’ll receive two points for doing more than 20 km/h and three points for speeds that exceed 25 km/h more than the speed limit. You risk losing your licence if caught going more than 25 km/h on roads with speed limits of 60/70. 

When picked up by police or a camera doing 40 km/h more than the speed limit on a high-speed road or motorway, you can expect to pay 11,300 kroner and receive three points on your licence. 

The points system explained

In Norway, you can receive up to eight points on your driving licence in three years. If you exceed this limit, you will lose the right to drive for six months. 

Once you go above four points, you will receive a warning letter from the police reminding you to change your driving behaviour. 

What about more severe cases? 

In serious cases, the police have the power to confiscate your driving licence on the spot if they feel that your driving would likely lead to you losing it if convicted of a criminal offence in court. 

This means that you will have to leave the car by the side of the road and will not have the right to drive until the licence is returned to you. 

Serious traffic violations that lead to serious personal injury or death can also imprison motorists. 

Under the Road Traffic Act, speeding alone can lead to up to one year in prison. 

Most who lose their licence will have to retake the theory or practical test to get it back. 

You can appeal fines

If you disagree with the police’s decision to fine you, you can contact the local police district where you were caught and submit a written appeal. 

However, if your appeal fails, you will, in most cases, have to pay a higher fine than the one issued. 

