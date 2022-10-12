Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DRIVING

Why sooner is better than later for switching to winter tyres in Norway

November marks the start of the winter tyre season across most of Norway. This year experts are warning that you shouldn't leave it until later to switch to the cold weather treads. 

Published: 12 October 2022 15:42 CEST
Pictured is a car driving in the snow.
A shortage of winter tyres means preparing early could prevent you from being caught out when the snow arrives. Pictured is a car driving in snowy conditions.Photo by Matt Collamer on Unsplash

Suitable tyres are required during the Norwegian winters due to icy conditions reducing road surface grip.

In some parts of the country, studded tires may even be necessary for some to deal with adverse driving conditions. 

In the northernmost parts of the country, the winter tyre season begins earlier due to the snow arriving and settling quicker than it does in the south. The season in the north begins on October 16th before commencing on November 1st in the rest of the country. 

Winter tyres are then kept on the car until after Easter or early May if you live in the north. 

While changing the tyres can be a tiresome chore for some, experts are warning not to leave it until the last minute this winter. 

Public broadcaster NRK reports that if you need new winter treads, it will be better to try and order them as soon as you can rather than wait due to potential shortages. 

Several manufacturers have factories in Russia which have been affected by sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine. This issue has been compounded by a rubber shortage. This means suppliers are having a hard time getting their hands on tyres to sell to consumers in need of a  new pair of winter treads.

“We ordered 1,000 tires and we have received 600. There are many dimensions that we have not received and which we have to buy in from other suppliers. Many types of tires are made in Russia. Lack of rubber is certainly a cause, and too few tires may have been produced during the pandemic,” Frode Bergersen, a tyre dealer, told NRK. 

Therefore being prepared early enough can stop you from scrambling about for a set of tyres when the time to make the switch arrives. 

If you already have tyres, being early can help prevent you from being caught out by the weather. A quick cold snap could make driving on regular tyres a hazard. At higher altitudes and further north, precipitation is more likely to arrive in the form of snow rather than rain at this time of year. 

On Tuesday, large parts of Møre og Romsdal and southern Trøndelag were issued a yellow weather warning for snow in areas above 600-800 metres above sea level.  

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DRIVING

Six key things to know about buying a used car in Norway

Are you dipping into Norway's second-hand motor market for the first time? Here are six things worth keeping in mind. 

Published: 14 September 2022 15:12 CEST
Updated: 21 September 2022 16:33 CEST
Six key things to know about buying a used car in Norway

Check the vehicle’s history

You can learn a lot about the car you are considering buying by looking into its history. On the Norwegian Public Roads Administration’s website, you can check the vehicle’s previous owners, registered mileage, EU checks and technical data about the car. 

This service also gives you a fairly solid idea of whether the seller of the car is the actual owner. In Norway, only the registered owner of a vehicle can sell a car unless they have given power of attorney to somebody else to do so. 

Read over the service booklet

The car’s service booklet can tell you a lot about the vehicle. For example, the service booklet will tell you how often the car has been serviced and what mileage has been recorded at each interval. You should steer clear of vehicles that don’t come with a complete service history. 

Service history booklets also give you an indication of how well a car has been maintained. It can also give you an insight into potential  problems later on. For example, many vehicle models have problem parts that need maintenance or replacement after a certain amount of mileage. If these minor issues that need rectifying haven’t been kept up with, it can spell bigger trouble down the line. 

Additionally, if the car you are looking at is known to have any problem parts, knowing when it was last replaced will give you an indication of when you can expect another bill to resolve the issue. 

You can pay some centres and organisations to carry out an inspection of the car for you

Make sure the car doesn’t have any liens against it

When buying a used car, it is essential to check whether the car has been used as security or collateral and could be subject to a lien. 

When buying a used car from a dealership, this usually won’t be a problem. 

But if you buy a car with loans or debts taken out against it and the debtor defaults, the creditor can legally take the car- even after you have bought it. You can check here to see if a vehicle has a lien against it.

Are you buying from a dealership or private seller? 

Cars bought from a dealership are more likely to have been thoroughly inspected by the company’s mechanical department. In contrast, when you buy privately, you are more likely to buy “as is”. However, you can pay some centres and organisations to inspect the car for you. 

If you purchase a car from a dealership, you will be more likely to have a warranty covering your back if things go wrong. 

When buying from a private individual from Finn.no, you can take out a warranty on cars under 12 years. This warranty only lasts between six and twelve months, though. 

Buying privately also allows more room for haggling and negotiation and will, in most cases, be cheaper than buying from a dealership. 

Re-register and insure the car

When a vehicle in Norway changes owners, the change will need to be reported to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration. This will need to be done within three days of the vehicle changing hands. 

The previous and new owners will need to sign the notification of sale. The previous owner is responsible for reporting the sale. 

You will also need to re-register the vehicle. While going through the registration process, the car must not leave the county. To re-register the vehicle, you will need to pay a fee. After that, you will need to take out motor vehicle liability insurance. 

It’s also worth noting that you will need an online ID and personal identification number to buy a vehicle in Norway. 

If something goes wrong

When buying a car from an individual, you have two years where you can claim for defects or faults. You have a five-year complaint period when purchasing a vehicle from a dealership. 

For this reason, using a contract is essential when buying a used car, as you can specify what was expected of the vehicle when you purchased it. 

Buyers can complain about faults and defects with the car that were present when the vehicle changed hands that the seller did not disclose. However, parts and faults that occur later on can’t be the subject of a complaint. Furthermore, the car’s age is also important as older cars can be expected to have more go wrong with them over time. 

Even when sold “as is”, sellers will still have an obligation to provide the buyer information regarding major faults and issues with the car. 

SHOW COMMENTS