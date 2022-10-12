Why sooner is better than later for switching to winter tyres in Norway

Suitable tyres are required during the Norwegian winters due to icy conditions reducing road surface grip.
In some parts of the country, studded tires may even be necessary for some to deal with adverse driving conditions.
In the northernmost parts of the country, the winter tyre season begins earlier due to the snow arriving and settling quicker than it does in the south. The season in the north begins on October 16th before commencing on November 1st in the rest of the country.
Winter tyres are then kept on the car until after Easter or early May if you live in the north.
While changing the tyres can be a tiresome chore for some, experts are warning not to leave it until the last minute this winter.
Public broadcaster NRK reports that if you need new winter treads, it will be better to try and order them as soon as you can rather than wait due to potential shortages.
Several manufacturers have factories in Russia which have been affected by sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine. This issue has been compounded by a rubber shortage. This means suppliers are having a hard time getting their hands on tyres to sell to consumers in need of a new pair of winter treads.
“We ordered 1,000 tires and we have received 600. There are many dimensions that we have not received and which we have to buy in from other suppliers. Many types of tires are made in Russia. Lack of rubber is certainly a cause, and too few tires may have been produced during the pandemic,” Frode Bergersen, a tyre dealer, told NRK.
Therefore being prepared early enough can stop you from scrambling about for a set of tyres when the time to make the switch arrives.
If you already have tyres, being early can help prevent you from being caught out by the weather. A quick cold snap could make driving on regular tyres a hazard. At higher altitudes and further north, precipitation is more likely to arrive in the form of snow rather than rain at this time of year.
On Tuesday, large parts of Møre og Romsdal and southern Trøndelag were issued a yellow weather warning for snow in areas above 600-800 metres above sea level.
Member comments