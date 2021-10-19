Drivers in Norway urged to switch to winter tyres after snow showers

Authorities in Norway have encouraged motorists to switch to winter tyres. Pictured is a snowplow clearing the road.
Authorities in Norway have encouraged motorists to switch to winter tyres. Pictured is a snowplow clearing the road. Photo by Connor Wang on Unsplash
Snowfall in parts of Norway on Tuesday led to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration asking drivers to change to their winter treads.

The arrival of snow across southeastern Norway has led to authorities urging motorists to switch to winter tyres. 

“We encourage you to use winter tires. And then it is important to keep your distance and adapt the speed to the conditions,” Mikael Olsen, a traffic operator for the Norwegian Public Roads Administration in Viken county, southeast Norway, told newspaper VG

In Innlandet, the advice is similar, with the traffic operator for the county, Sverre Nilsen, advising motorists to consider public transport to get around if they haven’t made the switch to winter rubbers yet. 

“If you still have summer tires, you should probably consider using public transport today,” Nilsen told the paper. 

On Tuesday morning, police in Innlandet tweeted that a numer of cars had run off the round in the county. One person was reported to be injured. 

The snow isn’t expected to settle at lower altitudes at this time of year but will settle higher up. 

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about winter tyres in Norway

Winter tyre season in the south typically doesn’t begin until the beginning of November in the south. The season for winter treads began on October 16th in the north due to the chillier climate and snow settling sooner. 

In some more remote parts of the country with lots of snowfall and not much road maintenance coverage, you can opt to use studded tyres for more traction.

While changing your tyres may seem like a tedious chore, it could save you a small fortune as you can be charged up to 750 kroner per tyre if they aren’t up to scratch. 

