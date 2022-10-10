Read news from:
Austria
EDUCATION

What we know so far about Norway’s plan to bring in tuition fees for foreign students

The Norwegian government recently announced its plan to introduce tuition fees for some international students in Norway. Here's what we know so far and whether there's any chance the proposal might not get the green light.

Published: 10 October 2022 15:05 CEST
Female student reading
The government doesn't have a majority in the Norwegian parliament, so it needs to get support for its budget proposal from other parliamentary parties. Photo by Kyle Gregory Devaras / Unsplash

In its 2023 state budget proposal, announced earlier this month, the Norwegian government included plans to introduce tuition fees for international students studying in Norway.

Who would the fee apply to?

At the moment, foreign students do not have to pay tuition in the country. However, should the new budget pass through the parliament, students from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland (students from countries in EEA will be exempt) will have to start paying fees from and including the autumn semester of 2023.

As The Local reported on Thursday, the fee would apply to international students who complete their education in Norway and not to exchange students who only spend part of their education at Norwegian institutions.

What do we know about the likely fee?

Though the exact pricing details have not been published yet, it is known that each educational institution will have the discretion of setting the tuition fee.

The ministry has just stated that the tuition will have to cover at least all the expenses that a public university usually has in relation to an international student that is studying in Norway. 

The fees will also only apply to new enrolments so those foreign students already studying on courses in Norway won’t have to pay fees from Autumn 2023.

Private universities in Norway already change tuition fees to international students with prices reaching with fees roughly ranging from €7,000 to €9,000 per year for BA programmes and anything over €9,000 per year for MA programmes.

Maika Marie Godal Dam, the leader of the Norwegian Student Organization (NSO), told The Local that fees will likely vary among the country’s public universities.

“What we know at the current point in time is that it will be up to each institution to define how much they will take in when it comes to tuition. It will be different between different institutions if the proposal is adopted at the end of November,” she said.

“However, the ministry has said that the fee needs to cover at least the cost incurred by the institution for the individual international student, but the institution can decide to set the fee even higher if they want to.”

She added that her organization openly opposes the proposal as a matter of principle.

“We’ve made it very clear that we don’t support this proposal because, for us, it’s a fundamental right to free education. The government’s proposal to introduce a tuition fee for some students goes against the principle,” she said.

“We’re worried that this will lead to the government introducing tuition fees to more of the education offered in Norway, and that this is only the first step.”

Could the plan be scrapped?

The government, led by the Labour Party (AP) and the Centre Party (SP), doesn’t have a majority in the Norwegian parliament (Storting), so it needs to get support for its budget from other parliamentary parties.

As the Socialist Left Party (SV) is the government’s preferred budget partner, the SV could become a key factor in determining the future of tuition practices for international students in Norway.

And it seems that the SV plans to fight for tuition-free education for international students in Norway.

A press officer for the SV told The Local that Freddy André Øvstegård, the party’s Education Policy Spokesperson has said the SV is against such tuition fees.

“We need more international exchange in higher education, not less. In the situation we are in now, it would be very wrong to close ourselves off from the world… If this is the way the government wants to face the crisis, it is an unwise way to do it. In times of crisis, we must stand together in the world,” Øvstegård is quoted as saying.

“If the government decides to follow through on this, they will breach their own government platform. They have 100 percent of the responsibility for not breaking their own promises, so they have to make this right themselves,” Øvstegård added.

Budget negotiations

However, while Øvstegård points out that – ultimately – the government should be held responsible, the SV could undoubtedly play a deciding role in settling the issue during the upcoming budget negotiations.

In practice, it will likely be the only factor of political pressure with sufficient influence to have the tuition proposal changed or dropped.

For its side, the Student Organization plans to make sure that the SV commits to getting the proposal dropped.

“We will try our best to do two things moving forward, during the budget negotiations. Firstly, say “no” to tuition fees; we won’t support the proposal. We will make it clear to the SV that this is our position.

“Secondly, we will fight to improve the personal finances of students; this has been a priority for us in the NSO for a long time. We will also communicate this to the SV during the budget negotiations,” Godal Dam said.

EDUCATION

Will international students in Norway have to start paying tuition fees next year?

In its 2023 state budget proposal, the Norwegian government announced that it plans to introduce a tuition fee for international students in the country. Here are the details.

Published: 6 October 2022 16:02 CEST
Should the new Norwegian state budget proposal for the upcoming year be adopted, students from abroad will no longer be able to study in Norway without paying the associated student fees.

Norway is one of the few countries in the world where international students do not have to pay student tuition.

In an abrupt change of policy, the government proposes to introduce a tuition fee for students from outside the EEA area and Switzerland from and including the autumn semester of 2023.

“In the vast majority of cases, Norwegian students must pay tuition fees to study abroad. There is no reason why it should be any different here.

“Norway must still be open to students from all countries, but we believe it is fair and reasonable that they also pay up,” Research and Higher Education Minister Ola Borten Moe said in a press release published on Thursday.

Proposal criticised by Norwegian Student Organisation

As soon as the plan to introduce fees for international students became public, the Norwegian Student Organisation (NSO) reacted strongly with a press release of its own, warning that the idea violates a fundamental principle in Norwegian education policy – that all education should be free.

The NSO pointed out that such a change would mean that personal financial status would become the deciding factor in who gets the opportunity to take part in higher education in Norway.

“The proposal violates a fundamental principle in Norwegian education policy – that all education should be free. A principle applies to everyone, not just some people. We believe this is the first step on the road to introducing school fees in Norway,” NSO leader Maika Marie Godal Dam said.

The Organisation further pointed out that students coming to Norway from other countries are an investment in the overall knowledge base and quality of the system, contributing to strengthening Norwegian academia and Norway’s social development.

Therefore, the NSO believes that the value of international students is greater than the cost of providing them with free education.

“I am proud that Norway has one of the world’s most accessible education systems where the most competent candidates can access higher education. This is how it should continue to be,” the NSO’s leader said.

A U-turn on the Hurdal Platform promises?

The NSO also called out the government for breaking the promises it set forward in the Hurdal policy platform, noting that the Platform states that “education in Norway should be free, also for international students.”

Furthermore, the Organization warned that the proposal is not rooted in the party programs of the two governing parties.

“It is shocking to see that the government is willing to abandon the Hurdal Platform one year after it was put forward. If the governing parties present a proposal that they both (declaratively) oppose – then it will be difficult for us voters to trust politicians,” Godal Dam said.

On the other side, Minister Borten Moe pointed out that higher education should “clearly” still be free for Norwegian students and other EEA citizens.

“It is a fixed principle, and it is not appropriate to change it,” he said in the press release.

The goals of the proposal

The Ministry of Research and Higher Education says that the measure aims to attract students through the quality of education.

“Our universities and colleges should be well equipped to recruit international students because the quality of the education is good, not because it is free. I also think a tuition fee will give us more motivated international students,” Minister Borten Moe says.

At the same time, the Ministry believes it is likely that fewer students will come to Norway from abroad, which will free up both study places and student housing capacity.

“At a time when there are many people who want to pursue higher education, it is right to prioritise Norwegian students,” the Research and Higher Education Minister says.

He further notes that Norwegian universities and colleges must secure additional sources of income in times of crisis.

Under the proposed scheme, if the educational institutions prove successful in recruiting more international students, they will be able to secure more income, further boosting Norway’s educational capacity.

“We will continue to spend a lot of money on higher education and research. The (spending) level must be high, but the universities and colleges must also look at other ways of getting income,” Borten Moe warned.

Who would be affected?

The fee would apply to international students who complete their education in Norway and not to exchange students who only spend part of their education at Norwegian institutions.

According to the proposal, the fee would need to – as a minimum – cover the costs of the educational institution and will apply to new students.

The measure would apply to students from outside the EEA area and Switzerland from and including the autumn semester of 2023.

“We want more international students to come to Norway on exchange; therefore, these students are protected. The main priority for student mobility must be exchange students,” Borten Moe said.

The sum of the budget savings and educational capacity that would be freed up is roughly estimated at around 1.2 billion kroner.

What happens next?

As the government doesn’t have a majority in the Norwegian parliament (Storting), it must seek support from other parties.

It will most likely try to negotiate with the Socialist Left Party (SV) to secure the votes it needs to pass the budget through parliament.

The SV’s leader Audun Lysbakken has already announced that he plans to ask for higher tax levels for the wealthy and more measures aimed at promoting social redistribution and fighting climate change.

