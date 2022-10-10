For members
What we know so far about Norway’s plan to bring in tuition fees for foreign students
The Norwegian government recently announced its plan to introduce tuition fees for some international students in Norway. Here's what we know so far and whether there's any chance the proposal might not get the green light.
10 October 2022
Will international students in Norway have to start paying tuition fees next year?
In its 2023 state budget proposal, the Norwegian government announced that it plans to introduce a tuition fee for international students in the country. Here are the details.
6 October 2022
