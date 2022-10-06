For members
EDUCATION
Will international students in Norway have to start paying tuition fees next year?
In its 2023 state budget proposal, the Norwegian government announced that it plans to introduce a tuition fee for international students in the country. Here are the details.
Published: 6 October 2022 16:02 CEST
The proposed fee would apply to international students who complete their education in Norway. It wouldn't affect exchange students. Photo by Element5 Digital / Unsplash
