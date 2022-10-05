Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Norwegian Armed Forces criticized due to vulnerabilities that put national security at risk, new property price figures, and other news in Norway on Wednesday.

Published: 5 October 2022 08:17 CEST
buildings in Oslo
Photo by Kamil Tatol / Unsplash

Auditor General criticizes Norway’s Armed Forces over national security at risk

The Office of the Auditor General of Norway (Riksrevisjonen) has identified weaknesses in the Norwegian Armed Forces’ communication systems, which could have significant consequences for the country’s national security.

“Today, the Office of the Auditor General puts forward one of the most serious reports we have ever presented,” Auditor General Karl Eirik Schjøtt-Pedersen said on Tuesday.

The report covers the communication and information systems used by the Armed Forces in operations. In its conclusion, the Office of the Auditor General issued its strongest form of criticism – characterizing the situation as “very serious,” a label not used since 2019.

“We’re issuing strong criticism as the weaknesses we uncovered can have major consequences for national security,” the Auditor-General noted.

Latest home price statistics

Real Estate Norway (Eiendom Norge) will present its latest home price statistics at 11:00 AM CET.

During the press conference, the organization is likely to announce details on the real estate market in Norway in September, as well as forecasts on the market’s development in the months ahead.

Flyr announces layoffs and route cuts in Norway

The Flyr airline is cutting domestic routes in Norway in an attempt to save around 400 million kroner ahead of the Winter season. The company also plans to lay off employees.

In a press release, Flyr noted that they plan to keep the routes to a number of popular European destinations in operation but that only a limited number of domestic routes in Norway will be maintained this Winter.

The company will gradually increase its domestic route offer again throughout the Spring and Summer of 2023.

“We are facing a challenging Winter (season)… as a result of a record number of interest rate increases, overall high price growth, and very high electricity prices. It hits us hard as an industry and company because even fewer people want to travel,” Flyr’s CEO Tonje Wikstrøm Frislid noted, adding that high fuel prices have also contributed to the planned cuts.

New water reservoir status update

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) will announce the latest figures related to the water reservoir filling status at 1:00 PM CET on Wednesday. At 2:00 PM, it will also present its report on the electricity situation in the country.

Electricity production in Norway is dependent on hydropower, so it needs to have enough water in the reservoirs to have sufficient energy through the Winter. Alternatively, it must be able to import the energy it needs.

