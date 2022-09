Norway ups gas pipeline security

Europe’s biggest gas supplier, Norway, is upping security at its energy installations as experts have picked them out as a vulnerable target.

Beefing up of security comes after unexplained leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines off a Danish island.

European leaders have said they believe the leaks were a deliberate act.

“The situation is being taken very seriously, and several measures have already been put in place to guarantee the best security possible”, police official Tone Vangen said in a statement.

Energy firms have also said they would be upping security at the installation.

READ MORE: Could Norway’s gas supplies become a target for saboteurs?

A growing number of Norwegians choosing between food and energy

More than 400,000 households in Norway are facing severe financial problems or are struggling financially, a new report has shown.

According to a report by the Consumer Research Institute (SIFO), just over a third of households are in a vulnerable financial position, while 49 percent are safe.

Public broadcaster NRK reports that SIFO has identified a trend of more people choosing between food and heating. Around one in six households has saved on food to free up money for energy bills.

“This is not sustainable long-term,” Christian Poppe from SIFO told NRK.

New tax on fish farms and hydroelectric power

The Norwegian government have brought in a new tax package on hydropower and salmon.

“The community needs greater income in the coming years so that we can together protect good welfare for all. After many years of increased inequality, it is absolutely necessary that those who have the most, and in many cases have received significantly more in recent years, contribute more,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said at a press conference.

“An important part of this will be to ensure that the values ​​that come from our natural resources must be distributed more fairly than today,” he added.

The government has proposed an effective rate of 40 per cent ground rent tax when it comes to the production of salmon, trout and rainbow trout. These tax revenues are estimated at up to NOK 4 billion annually. In addition, the basic interest tax on hydropower is increased from 37 to 45 per cent.

Footfall at Norway’s border with Russia drops

Border traffic at the Storskog crossing has stopped after a sharp increase in footfall, Finnmark police district has said.

Russian citizens have been fleeing the country since a new mobilisation was announced, which meant more conscripts would be drafted.

READ MORE: Could Norway see an influx of Russians at its shared border?