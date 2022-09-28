For members
ENERGY
Could Norway’s gas supplies become a target for saboteurs?
Security experts have warned that Norway's gas supply could become a strategic target for potential saboteurs following unexplained leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines near a Danish Island on Tuesday.
Published: 28 September 2022 13:46 CEST
Experts have warned that Norway's gas supplies could become a target for saboteurs. Pictured: A general view shows the Sleipner gas platform, some 250 kms off Norway's coast in the North Sea. Photo by Daniel Sannum Lauten / AFP.
