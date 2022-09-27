Read news from:
Exchange rate: What are your options if you live in Norway but have income in pound sterling?

The value of the British pound has fallen steeply against the dollar in recent days but also against the Euro – and the krone. So what should you do if you live in Norway but have income – such as a pension, rental income or a salary – in pound sterling?

Published: 27 September 2022 13:11 CEST
Pictured are five and 20 pound notes.
These are your options if you have been affected by the pound plummeting. Pictured are five and 20 pound notes. Photo by Christopher Bill on Unsplash

Exchange rates might sound like a spectacularly dull topic, but if you live in Norway (where, naturally, your day-to-day living expenses are paid in kroner) but have income from the UK in pounds, then the movement of the international currency markets will have a major impact on the money that ends up in your pocket.

This is not an uncommon situation – Norway-based Brits may work remotely as freelancers from British companies and be paid for invoices in pounds, while retired Brits might be receiving a British pension.

Others might have income from rental properties or investments.

So a big loss in the value of the pound against the euro – and by extension, the krone – can have a major impact on Brits in Norway.

The most recent fall in the value of the pound was sparked by the UK government’s new mini budget and has already seen a relative recovery. 

But while this one-time fall is spectacular, it’s also part of a longer-term trend in the fall of the value of the pound, especially since Brexit, that has seen people such as foreign-based pensioners lose a big chunk of their income.

So if you have income in pounds, what are your options?

Income in kroner – obviously, this isn’t an option for everyone, especially pensioners, but the best way to protect against currency exchange shocks is to make sure that you’re paid in the same currency that you spend in.

While the krone is traditionally weak against the pound, it is known as a safe and stable currency as Norway has no net debt, and the Norwegian krone isn’t pegged to another currency. 

Alternatively, income in euros: the advantage of the euro is that for those being paid from abroad, billing in euros means you could work in any EU country – including the anglophone ones like Ireland – and get your salary in euros.

Depending on your employer, it might also be possible for you to ask to bill in euros. 

Work in Norway – if you’re currently not working or want to switch to local currency income, then an obvious option is to take up some work in Norway.

Depending on your work and residency status, as well as the field you work, the practicality of this option ranges wildly from one person to the next.

READ ALSO: What is Norway’s job market like for foreigners at the moment?

Exchange rate – if your income can only be paid in pounds, it’s crucial to ensure that you get the best exchange rate possible and that you don’t waste money on international transfer fees.

The best options here are online banks or money transfer services, which compete on the rates that they offer, so usually have the most advantageous rate.

Some online banks also have the option to set up accounts in both pounds and kroner, so that you can receive money in pounds and spend it in kroner without having to make bank transfers, which can attract fees.

MOVING TO NORWAY

Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Bergen?

Bergen, the picturesque city on Norway’s west coast, is an excellent place to call home. But how much money will you need to live comfortably there? The Local takes a look at the numbers. 

Published: 27 September 2022 11:49 CEST
Moving to Norway: How much money do I need to live in Bergen?

Norway’s second-largest city, Bergen, is famous for its picturesque UNESCO-listed harbour, and the city attracts tourists in their droves, charmed by the typically Norwegian architecture in the town. 

Bergen is also a popular landing spot for foreigners in Norway, with many calling Norway’s second city home due to work, studying there or falling in love with the place on a trip. 

However, Norway is a seriously expensive place to call home. So, how much money will you need to call Bergen home? 

Below we’ll crunch the numbers on the most essential costs. 

Rent: 8,400- 10,500 kroner

One thing that makes Bergen a much more attractive proposition than Oslo is the lower cost of renting. 

Although, it’s still one of the most expensive places in Norway to rent, and the cost of renting has increased by approximately 6.6 percent over the past year. This could be set to reverse or slow down. In the second quarter, prices dropped 3.1 percent, according to figures from Real Estate Norway. 

Depending on the size of the place you want, you’ll expect to pay between 8,400 and 10,487 kroner per month in rent for your own apartment, according to figures from rental platform Hybel. If you want more space, you can expect to pay upwards of 12,000 kroner for a place with three rooms. 

For those who don’t need as much space, a room in a flat or house share will set you back around 5,236 kroner a month.  

Utilities: 1,000- 1,500 kroner

This can be hard to set a definite price on, given that the country is currently experiencing high and fluctuating energy costs. 

In August 2022, the cost of energy in Bergen was, on average, 4.36 kroner per kWh, including grid rent. However, the government covered around 3.6 kroner of that price in subsidised bills. 

Since then, the proportion the government covers has increased to 90 percent when the spot price is above 70 øre per kWh. 

Additionally, bills will become more expensive through the winter as temperatures drop and consumers use more power. 

Figures show the average monthly consumption for an apartment ranges from 300-500 kWh a month. Bigger homes will typically need more energy to power them.  

At the top rate for apartment consumption, you can expect to pay just over 1,000 kroner a month in energy bills, when government support is included,  when the price is around 4.5 kroner per kWh. If you reduce your consumption to 350 kWh per month, you can expect to pay about 843 kroner a month. These figures could likely be significantly higher in the winter, before returning to much lower levels in the summer.

When renting in Norway, the landlord may cover the water and Wi-Fi bills. If they do not, then you can add another 500 kroner to the price of utilities. 

Transport: up to 755 kroner

Compact would be one way to describe Bergen’s city centre. However, some more residential areas may be too far for some to walk. 

Transport in the city, both busses and the Bergen Light Rail, is handled by Skyss. A single ticket from Skyss for an adult costs 40 kroner, or more onboard. 

A monthly ticket costs 755 kroner, while a weekly one will set you back 235 kroner. A monthly ticket works out cheaper if you make more than 19 single trips in a month. 

Food: 3,690 kroner 

Consumption Research Norway (SIFO) estimates that the average cost of food for someone aged between 31- 50 was up to 3,690 kroner per month. 

Eurostat, which monitors price levels across the EU, EEA and EU candidate countries, has ranked Norway with the second highest price level index for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Only Switzerland had a higher price level index than the countries monitored by the stats agency. A price level index measures the price levels of a given nation relative to other countries. This means that compared to the other countries measured, food and non-alcoholic beverages in Norway are the second most expensive overall. 

According to Eurostat’s data and price level index, prices in Norway were 49 percent higher than the EU average in 2021

However, Norwegians actually spend less money on food than other European households. Food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted for 11.3 percent of households’ total spending in 2022, according to Statistics Norway. The average across the EU was 13 percent. 

Depending on your habits and diet, you can cut down your food shop significantly. Additionally, making the most of apps, loyalty schemes, and The Local’s money-saving tips can help with this.

READ MORE: Five essential tips for saving money on food shopping in Norway

Childcare: Maximum 3,050 kroner

Roughly 90 percent of children living in Norway attend a kindergarten. The maximum price for a kindergarten spot in Norway is 3,050 kroner per month. This applies to both municipal and private kindergartens. 

But, if the cost exceeds 6 percent of total household income, you can pay a reduced price. This price applies to both municipal and private kindergartens. There are also discounts for those with more than one child. 

You can shop around to find cheaper kindergartens or one that more suits your need. 

READ MORE: Everything parents in Norway need to know about preschool

It’s unlikely that you’ll want to be sat all week indoors after moving to a new city, so you’ll obviously want to know how much you can expect to shell out for one of the country’s infamously expansive beers while out:

Beer: 99-125 kroner 

Glass of wine: 105-115 kroner

Cocktail: 120-140 kroner

Coffee: 48 kroner 

Cinema: 140- 180 kroner 

Meal for two at a mid-range restaurant: 700-900 kroner

A cinnamon bun or hot dog: 50-65 kroner

Gym membership: 450-750 kroner

