WORKING IN NORWAY

What is Norway’s job market like for foreigners at the moment?

Currently, unemployment in Norway is at a very low level - but does that mean there are more job opportunities for foreigners in the country? 

Published: 20 September 2022 11:38 CEST
Pictured are workers in a meeting.
The Local has spoken to experts about whether it is easy for foreigners to get a job in Norway at the moment. Pictured are workers in a meeting. Photo by Dylan Gillis on Unsplash

Unemployment in Norway remains at the low level of 2.6 percent of the workforce, according to the latest figures published by the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) for August,

At the end of the previous month, there were 76,900 registered fully and partially unemployed workers, as well as people looking for jobs receiving assistance from the NAV. 

Some Norwegian media commentators and politicians have openly stated that this is a fantastic opportunity to have more people enter the workforce.

In early September, Labour and Inclusion Minister Marte Mjøs Persen stated that employers should make use of the “particularly favourable times” and include “vulnerable groups in the work life.” 

According to Mjøs Persen, employers should pay particular attention to applicants with somewhat different skill and experience profiles. 

Should employers in Norway take heed of the minister’s words, this year could offer substantial opportunities for international workers looking to find a job in the country. 

NAV: 2022 is a good year for foreigners seeking work in Norway

The Labour and Inclusion Minister is backed in her assessment by the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration, which believes this is a good year for foreigners looking for work opportunities in Norway.

“Developments in the Norwegian labour market this year are good for foreigners seeking work. The demand for labour is very high, and the unemployment rate is very low. 

“In fact, the unemployment rate has not been as low as it is now since before the financial crisis in 2008. In 2022, there has been a very high number of vacancies available for jobseekers,” Johannes Sørbø, a Senior Adviser at the Directorate of Labour, told The Local.

Furthermore, Sørbø pointed out that many different industries are looking for workers.

“There is a significant labour shortage in the health sector; skilled nurses, in particular, are in demand. There is also a labour shortage in the building and construction industry, especially in carpentry and other skilled workers in general. 

“Other occupations with a shortage (of labour) include cooks and ICT (information and communication technology) and -related professions,” the Senior Adviser noted.

Stormy skies ahead?

Despite the currently encouraging situation in Norway’s job market, it seems that the positive trend might be short-lived, as several indicators point to adverse developments in the years ahead.

In September, NAV director Hans Christian Holte warned that the decline in unemployment might soon stop and that unemployment had already somewhat increased among young people in August.

On the other hand, Statistics Norway (SSB) also recently updated its economic forecast. In June, the SSB estimated that the Norwegian economy would go through a period of growth during the year. 

Now, as the overall situation in the economy has worsened, it believes that Norway is moving toward a recession – most likely within a period of several years – due to inflation, interest rate increases, and international factors. 

According to NTB, the national statistics bureau believes that the Norwegian economy will continue to grow during the expected recession but warns that economic activity is likely to decrease, which typically leads to higher unemployment.  

Furthermore, it predicts unemployment will increase to 4.2 percent in 2025 – a marked increase compared to the current unemployment levels. 

However, not all is negative in the SSB’s new forecast, as the bureau predicts that the increased unemployment and lower economic growth might lead to Norges Bank lowering interest rates at the end of 2023.

WORKING IN NORWAY

Working in Norway: How to resolve disputes with your employer

Working in Norway comes with many perks, but it may not always be smooth sailing between you and your employer. Here's how you can resolve issues at work. 

Published: 1 September 2022 17:01 CEST
Updated: 10 September 2022 08:04 CEST
Working in Norway: How to resolve disputes with your employer

Whether it’s the high wages, flat corporate structure, or work-life balance, many end up moving to Norway for a job. 

However, things don’t always pan out the way they should, leading to you and your employer not seeing eye-to-eye. 

Being a foreigner can make these disputes even more distressing as you may not know typical working practices and the labour laws in Norway. 

To begin with, it’s worth knowing that disputes with your employer will generally fall into two categories. These are disputes at work or issues surrounding a dismissal. 

For dismissals, a justified basis must be presented, and there are strict rules for terminating employment in Norway. In addition, employees in Norway are protected against unfair dismissals by Norwegian law. 

Issues with the working environment come from everything from how you are treated by your employer, the hours you work and the salary you are paid. 

When beginning to address an issue you have with your employer, one of the best things you can do is familiarise yourself with your rights as a worker. 

You don’t need to be an expert on employment law or fluent in Norwegian, either. The Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority (Arbeidstilsynet), the government agency for ensuring the Working Environment Act is maintained, has an overview of workers’ rights on its website

On the site, you can get a basic overview of your rights regarding the working environment, your work hours, contracts and wages. The information is available in several languages, including English. 

What can you do to resolve disputes?

When you have an issue with your employer, you should first approach your manager or the human resources department to raise the issue and outline the problem you are having. 

From there, you can present and discuss your issues with your employer or the working environment. It is advisable to keep a record of all correspondence, conversations and incidents in relation to your issue, should the problem escalate and you wish to take further action later on. 

If you are a union member, then your place of work will likely have a tillitsvalgt (trustee/trade union representative) that can present your complaint to your employer on your behalf. 

Unions play a huge role in working life in Norway, with almost two million people being a member of unions, according to Statistics Norway. If you aren’t a member, it may be worth joining one.

In some cases your union or employer will bring in a mediator to help resolve the conflict in an orderly manner. 

If your rights protected by law are being violated, you can also contact the Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority. The inspection authorities can be contacted on (+47) 73 19 97 00 or through the Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority’s service for foreign workers

Once you have raised a violation of legal workers’ rights with the inspectorate, it will conduct an investigation or inspection of the workplace, either announced or unannounced. 

You can also opt to take your employer to court if you feel that your rights have been infringed, that you have been unfairly dismissed, or if you think that the issue you brought up wasn’t addressed appropriately. This will be a time-consuming and costly process. Before proceeding with legal action, it is worth consulting with an employment lawyer or union representative to determine whether this will be a worthwhile course of action.  

One thing to note is that, unfortunately, Norway doesn’t have the equivalent of an employment tribunal process.

Legal fees will be covered by your union if you are a member and decide legal action is the best course of action. However, you cannot ask for legal support if you were not a union member prior to the issue arising or legal proceedings being taken.

Therefore, you shouldn’t wait until there is a problem to join a union and should instead be a member as an insurance policy that will cover you if there are any issues with your job further down the line. One drawback to being a union member is the fees, though. 

Should your mental health and wellbeing be affected by the conflict, you can be signed off from work by your doctor. And finally, in some cases the issue won’t be able to be resolved in an orderly manner meaning that you may need to begin the hunt for a new job instead. 

