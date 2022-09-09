Could a recession be on the cards for Norway?

The ongoing electricity crisis in Norway has made many people buy a wood-burning stove or fireplace. In a recent article, public broadcaster NRK reported that sales of wood-burning stoves and fireplaces are on the rise.

While switching to wood heating might help you save a few hundred (or thousand) kroner on your electricity bills this winter, there are multiple things that you should consider before you make the purchase.

Before getting straight to work on getting a quote for a new fireplace and ordering enough firewood for the winter, there are a few things you should know about.

Installing a fireplace/wood-burning stove in Norway

In Norway, people can install a fireplace or wood-burning stove themselves, but they must be able to document that the fireplace/stove has been installed according to the fireplace’s specifications.

Furthermore, if you want to do it yourself, you should have adequate professional knowledge.

Alternatively, you can always ask fireplace/stove dealers to recommend an installation option. Typically, you should pay for two workers to install it for four to five hours – including the prep work and transport. However, some dealers say the installation can be completed in as little as two hours. Still, it can also take a whole day, depending on the size of the project and the type of fireplace/stove that is to be installed.

Support schemes

In some Norwegian municipalities, you can get financial support for installing a new clean-burning stove. Old wood-burning stoves emit more airborne dust and particles than car traffic, and several municipalities in Norway have support schemes in place that incentivise people to replace the old wood-burning stoves with new ones. The amount of support depends on the municipality you live in. You can check applicable support schemes at norskvarme.org – or contact your municipality directly.

If you have already bought a new fireplace/stove, some municipalities provide after-purchase grants, as well as grants for the replacement of several fireplaces/stoves per home.

The size and location

To get what you want from a fireplace or wood-burning stove, you must ensure that its size matches your living space and your heat needs. Usually, in well-insulated homes, people have a heating requirement of approx. 60-70 watts per square meter.

If the fireplace/stove is too large, you risk constantly needing to keep the fire running at a low intensity, which could end in soot accumulating on the glass of the fireplace/stove and in the chimney. On the other hand, if it’s too small, it could become overloaded, leading to a reduced lifespan. Make sure to consult an expert or dealer on the appropriate size.

If you’re primarily focusing on heating (and not on ambience), the fireplace or stove should ideally be placed centrally in your home – depending on your floor plan. Some dealers recommend taking a sketch of your home (or photographs) to the dealer before you make the purchase. By doing so, you can get specialised advice on where to place the fireplace/stove.

Some stoves are built to stand close to combustible material, while others require a heat shield. If you do not have a heat shield in place where you want to install the fireplace/stove, you can always set up an external heat shield.

The type of home

If you’re considering buying a fireplace or wood-burning stove, it’s essential to consider the type of home you live in.

Old and drafty homes with poor insulation need significantly more heat than homes with good insulation and multi-layered window glass. It’s important to choose a product that works well at low heat levels.

If you live in a housing association, you will need to check in with those on the board to see whether you can have a fireplace put in.

The floor

According to Norwegian standards, each square meter can take up to 150 kilograms. The weight of a fireplace/stove must be distributed over the area covered by the fireplace’s/stove’s base area, plus 0.6 meters in each direction. Fireplaces/stoves can often be installed without reinforcing the floor, but you should always run the numbers – just to be on the safe side.

The chimney

Many problems related to fireplaces/stoves stem from an incorrectly sized or poorly functioning chimney.

For a fireplace/stove to function optimally, it should be connected to a chimney with an internal diameter larger than the smoke outlet on the fireplace/stove.

If you have a pipe run that is old or worn, you might need to consider pipe maintenance to prevent chimney fires. Fireplaces/stove dealers can often provide useful advice.