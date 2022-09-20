For members
NORWEGIAN CITIZENSHIP
How long does it take to meet Norway’s new language requirements for citizenship?
Norway will soon up its language requirement for Norwegian citizenship from A2 to B1. But how long does it actually take to reach the B1? Here’s what the experts say.
Published: 20 September 2022 10:37 CEST
This is how long it will take you to meet the language requirements for Norwegian citizenship. Pictured is a person overlooking a lake in Tyssedal, west Norway.Photo by Robert Bye on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments