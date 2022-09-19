Explained: When kids can travel for free with an adult on public transport in Oslo

Adults with a ticket for Ruter public transport will be able to bring up to four children with them on the same ticket in Oslo and Viken from 6pm on weekdays.
“This is good news for young people and families with children, who may be struggling a little extra with the economy in these times,” environmental councillor, Sirin Stav, said.
The new scheme will run throughout 2022 and 2023, Oslo City Council said when the new initiative was announced. It will expand the times when kids can travel for free with adults significantly.
When can kids travel for free with adults?
In addition to after 6pm on weekday evenings, children are also allowed to travel with adults with a valid ticket on weekends and public holidays also.
Children under six can travel with an adult anytime as they aren’t required to have a ticket normally. The scheme will apply to kids up to 17.
What else do I need to know?
The new scheme only applies within Oslo and Viken and on busses, trams and subways. You can’t use the new scheme, for example, to travel outside of Oslo or Viken.
Furthermore, the scheme only applies to public transport, which means you wouldn’t be able to use the airport bus (flybussen) or train (flytoget) for example.
Additionally, the group do not need to be related, which means, for example, if you were to bring your children’s friends with you they would also be covered by the new scheme.
However, the scheme doesn’t apply when using the Oslo Pass or other special tickets, such as when transport is included for events.
