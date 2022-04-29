Read news from:
How tourists in Oslo can save money and live like a local

It’s no secret that Oslo is an expensive city, but visitors can both save some cash and step off the tourist trail at the same time. Here’s how.

Published: 29 April 2022 08:41 CEST
Oslo
Here are our tips for making sure you can live like a local in Oslo, on a budget. Pictured is Norway's capital. Photo by Gunnar Ridderström on Unsplash

When visiting a new country or city, the thing at the top of most people’s list is to live and do as the locals do for a more authentic experience. 

Luckily, there are plenty of ways you can do this in the Norwegian capital of Oslo. Furthermore, ‘doing as the Romans (or, in this case, Oslovians) do’ can often help you save money and make you feel like one of the locals. 

Enjoy an engangsgrill 

Norway didn’t invent the disposable BBQ (engangsgrill), but it’s undoubtedly a summertime institution in the country. 

There are several perks to the portable and widely available BBQs. Firstly, they will typically only cost between 25 and 30 kroner. Secondly, you can have an engangsgrill in almost every one of the capital’s parks. And finally, you’ll get to sample some typical Norwegian foods for very little money. 

This can be combined with seeing some of the city’s most iconic sights too. So, for example, you could take an engangsgrill to Vigeland Park and grill some pølser or fish burgers with a decent view of the monolith, which takes centre stage at the park. 

You’ll be in good company, too, as many of Oslo’s parks will be filled with locals grilling almost every day of the week. 

You don’t need to pay for an expensive tour of the Oslo fjord, take public transport instead

If the weather is clear, then many will be tempted by the proposition of a trip out the Oslo fjord. However, you can get a decent view of the fjord for a lower price by using public transport. 

You can take a trip out of the harbour for as little as 35 kroner if you take the B1 Ruter boat and don’t get off at any of the islands, although this route won’t take you out into the fjord proper. However, many locals like to get off at these islands to go swimming and walking in the summer, so for around 70 kroner (two 1 hour singles), you can have an afternoon spent in the sun amongst the residents of Oslo rather than being crammed onto a tour boat. 

If you really want to see the fjord proper, you can take a trip to Drøbak, a charming summer town outside Oslo, and see a good chunk of the inner Oslo Fjord. This will cost around 228 kroner for two single tickets

Adopt the local eating habits 

The cost of eating out in Norway can leave you feeling queasy if you aren’t used to it, and that’s before the lutefisk is brought out. 

Norwegians don’t eat Norwegian food 100 percent of the time, so you shouldn’t either. If you don’t know much about Norway, you’d be surprised how much of the typical diet in Norway consists of tacos and frozen pizzas. 

Instead, there are plenty of ways to save cash and have an authentic Oslo experience. Oslo Street Food on Torggata is a favourite among residents. The food is great, there are plenty of choices, and the bars have some of the cheapest beer in Oslo on tap. 

For lighter meals, you won’t need more than a hotdog from a Narvessenn or a cinnamon bun and coffee for lunch to eat like a resident. For an extra budget-friendly hack, consider downloading Too Good to Go. Bakeries will often offer goods at discount prices on the app later in the afternoon. 

Skip the airport train 

Flytoget, the airport train, is fast and efficient. However, there isn’t really much need to take it unless you are in a rush. 

Instead, by downloading the Ruter app used by locals to get around Oslo, you can save a decent bit of cash. 

This is because the Ruter app will allow you to take regional trains between the capital and the airport. This will typically be around 100 kroner or so cheaper than the airport train and only takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes longer, depending on which train you get on.

OSLO

The downsides of Oslo you should be aware of before moving there 

Oslo is a fantastic place to call home. However, there are some downsides to life in Norway's capital city that you should be aware of before making the move. 

Published: 20 April 2022 14:07 CEST
Updated: 23 April 2022 08:01 CEST
Dotted on the fjord from which it draws its name, Oslo is a fantastic city with a little bit of everything for everyone. 

There are plenty of great areas for raising a family, a few trendy districts for the hip crowd, lots of green space for the more outdoorsy types, and plenty of modern architecture to marvel at. Add to all of this a fairly well-connected public transport system, and the city seems like the complete package. 

However, the city is certainly not without its faults, and Oslo can sometimes live in the shadow of other Scandi cities such as Copenhagen and Stockholm. Here are a few of the downsides you should know about when moving to Oslo.

Expensive to find a place to live

It doesn’t matter whether you intend to rent or buy. A place in Oslo will probably cost you more than anywhere else in Norway. This is because the city has the country’s highest property and rental prices. 

According to Statistics Norway, a 50 square-metre 2-room dwelling in Oslo costs 12,310 kroner per month in rent. This is 29 percent higher than the national average for a similar home. 

Last year the average house price in Norway was around 4 million kroner, or around 400,000 thousand euros, according to Real Estate Norway. Meanwhile, the average price of a home in Oslo was approximately 6 million kroner this February

If you are renting in Oslo, you’ll need deep pockets to secure a place to live as landlords typically ask for the equivalent of three months’ rent as the deposit. 

Difficult to keep up with the property market

Being Norway’s largest city, there is ample choice when it comes to the property market. However, you still might find it challenging to find a place to live. 

The rental market moves fairly quickly, and you won’t be guaranteed to hear from a landlord if there is plenty of interest in their apartment. 

Additionally, several readers of The Local have said that they often don’t hear back from landlords when contacting them in English. 

Suburbs are a lot more remote than you’d think 

Many move to the outskirts of Oslo for a number of reasons, be it wanting to be closer to nature, work, or simply wanting more value for money. 

However, Oslo’s suburbs can feel a lot more remote, and less like a city than people often think. 

This may be an issue for those who like to be at the heart of everything. Although for many who value peace, privacy and nature then, this is probably more of an upside. 

Not everyone is impressed with the city life

Oslo is a relatively small city of around 700,000 residents or so. If you are coming from a bigger city, or are familiar with, lived in, or visited Copenhagen or Stockholm, you may find it a bit underwhelming. 

On first inspection, some may find the food, culture and nightlife scenes a bit more subdued compared to other major European cities. 

Not to despair, though, as there will still be plenty to see and do in Oslo, especially as the culinary and cultural scenes are ever-expanding.  

Part of why it may also feel like there’s less hustle and bustle is due to the city’s unique, slower pace. 

Once you get used to the more relaxed pace of the city compared to elsewhere, you’ll soon learn to appreciate its uniqueness. 

The locals aren’t known for their friendliness 

Different countries have their norms and social values, and in this regard, Norway is no different from anywhere else on Earth. 

Norwegians could be considered more reserved and not as outgoing when around strangers. Generally, this is done out of politeness and respect for one’s privacy than due to rudeness, which Oslo’s inhabitants are sometimes unfairly accused of. 

With that being said, it may be more challenging than other places to fit in and feel at home with the locals. 

Although once accepted, especially when living in apartment blocks with communal areas, you’ll start feeling welcomed as a member of the community. 

Expensive public transport         

Oslo has a fairly well-connected transport system. No matter which part of the city you’ll be living in, you can expect to be near a bus, tram, or T-bane stop. 

However, this convenience does come at a cost. According to Business Insider, Oslo is the 15th most expensive city for commuters. The average price of commuting in Oslo was around 90 dollars or 790 kroner per month. 

