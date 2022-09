Støre to discuss gas prices with industry

Norway’s PM Jonas Gahr Støre has invited gas companies to a meeting tomorrow to discuss potential ways to discuss prices.

“Let me repeat. It is not in Norway’s interest to have the current instability. I would much rather have seen those prices stabilise, preferably at a lower level. It would also be good for the prices you and I pay,” Støre told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Among the options considered would be longer-term gas contracts with the EU to try and stabilise prices. Earlier this week, Støre said he was sceptical about the idea of a price cap.

High gas prices across the continent have contributed to rising energy costs across Europe. These costs bleed into the Norwegian market as the country is connected to Europe via power export cables.

Royal couple to attend the funeral of Queen Elizbeth II

King Harald and Queen Sonja will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II and King Harald enjoyed a close relationship and were second cousins. The Norwegian and British royal families grew close during World War Two when the king and crown prince fled to the UK.

When Queen Elizabeth II became queen, Norway was the first country outside the commonwealth she visited.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II’s close ties to Norway explained

Bullying cases on the up

During the first half of 2022, 886 cases where pupils felt their concerns over bullying were not being dealt with were referred to state administrators, the latest figures from the Norwegian Directorate of Education show.

“It worries me that more students feel that the school is not doing enough for them, but at the same time, I am happy that more people know about the reporting scheme and contact the state administrator. The scheme is an important safety net when the school does not do enough to ensure that the pupils have a safe and good school environment,” Minister of Education Tonje Brenna said in a press release.

Since 2017, pupils and parents have been able to refer bullying cases to the state administrator when they feel that the school is not doing enough to ensure they feel safe.

Mediation talks with shop employees

Mediation is ongoing between Handel og Kontor and NHO Service og Handel, which could lead to a strike of store employees if an agreement isn’t reached.

The areas in which talks are continuing concern warehouse regulations, working hours, the typical working day and guaranteed wages. Clas Ohlson, Felleskjøpet, Ikea, Synsam and Tools, in addition to the food delivery service Oda could be affected by a potential strike.