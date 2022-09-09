Read news from:
NORWAY AND THE UK

Queen Elizabeth II’s close ties to Norway explained 

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday afternoon with tributes from Norway pouring in. The Local explains the close ties between the Norwegian and British royal families.

Published: 9 September 2022 11:39 CEST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) and King Harald V of Norway attend the Anglo-Norse Society centenary reception at the Naval and Military Club in central London on November 15, 2018. - The Centenary Reception offers an opportunity to recognise members of the Anglo-Norse Society who have made a positive contribution to its community and culture over the past 100 years. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) and King Harald V of Norway attend the Anglo-Norse Society centenary reception at the Naval and Military Club in central London on November 15, 2018. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP)

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at her home, Balmoral, aged 96, tributes have poured in from Norway. 

Norway’s Royal Family, Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Nato General Secretary and former Norwegian PM Jens Stoltenberg were among those to pay their respects. 

READ MORE: Norway pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at her home in Scotland, Balmoral, aged 96, on Thursday. 

“Our thoughts are with His Majesty The King and the members of the Royal Family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth. For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow. We also send our condolences to the British people,” the Norwegian Palace wrote on its website

King Harald of Norway is Queen Elizabeth’s second cousin. They shared the same great-grandparents, King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra, who were the father and mother of Norway’s Queen Maud.

Queen Elizabeth is also the only head of state who has carried out three official State Visits to Norway. Below you can see a picture of her playing boules with Norwegian Prime minister Per Borten near Trondheim in 1969. 

Pictured is the Queen Elizabeth II playing boules in Trondheim

Queen Elizabeth II (C) plays boules with Norwegian Prime minister Per Borten (R), on August 14th, 1969 near Trondheim during the British Royal Family’s vacation in Norway. Photo by Stringer / Epu / AFP

The closeness between the Norwegian and British royal families runs much deeper than familial ties and foreign visits. During World War II, the Norwegian royals fled to the United Kingdom and were in exile in London throughout Germany’s occupation of the country. 

The Norwegian royal’s exile in London brought the two royal families close together, and the King of Norway at the time, Haakon, was referred to as “Uncle Charles” by Elizabeth, then a Princess. The Norwegian Royal Family’s website claims that King Charles III was named Charles after King Haakon, or “Uncle Charles”, as Elizabeth called him. 

Once the war was over the two families remained close. Below you can see Elizabeth, still a princess, with her “Uncle Charles” in 1951. 

From left: The Duke Henry of Gloucester, Princess Elizabeth, her mother the Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and the King Haakon VII of Norway pose for a picture 06 June 1951 in London at the beginning of the King Haakon visit to Britain. Photo by AFP.

From left: The Duke Henry of Gloucester, Princess Elizabeth, her mother the Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and the King Haakon VII of Norway pose for a picture June 6th 1951 in London at the beginning of the King Haakon visit to Britain. Photo by AFP.

When Queen Elizabeth acceded to the throne, aged 25, in 1952, her first foreign trip to a country outside the Commonwealth was to Norway. This closeness has been reciprocated. Before his death, King Olav, who was Crown Price during the Norwegian Royal Family’s exile in London, joined the British Royal Family every year on Remembrance Day to honour members of the Armed Forces. 

King Harald has continued the close relationship between the British and Norwegian royals. King Harald and Queen Sonja have paid annual visits to the United Kingdom throughout their reign. 

Below you can see King Harald and Queen Elizabeth II sat next to one another at a governemnt lunch at Akerhus Fortress, Oslo, in 2001. 

Pictured is King Haakon sat with Queen Elizabeth.

Former Norwegian prime minister Jens Stoltenberg (L), guest of honour, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth (C) and King Harald of Norway (R) wait for being served at the luncheon given by the Norwegean government at Akershus Castle in Oslo May 31st 2001. Queen Elizabeth arrived in Norway 30 May on a three-day visit. Photo Epa/Scanpiz/Bjorn Sigurdson.

On Friday, King Harald offered his condolences to King Charles III following his mother’s passing, describing her as a “dear relative and confidant friend.”

“Your Majesty King Charles III, my family and I are deeply saddened to receive the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with Your Majesty and the members of the Royal Family. For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow. We send our deepest condolences to the British people on the loss of their beloved Queen,” the message begins. 

“On a personal note, I am mourning the loss of a dear relative and confidant friend. My family and I wish Your Majesty and your family all the strength and comfort you need in this time of grief,” King Harald’s message of condolence concluded. 

NORWAY AND THE UK

‘She represented continuity and unity’: Norway pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Norway’s Royal Family and Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre have paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday afternoon.

Published: 8 September 2022 20:41 CEST
'She represented continuity and unity': Norway pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Norwegian Royal Family expressed their condolences after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon. 

“Our thoughts are with His Majesty The King and the members of the Royal Family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth. For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good days and bad, in times of happiness and sorrow. We also send our condolences to the British people,” the palace wrote on its website

King Harald of Norway is Queen Elizabeth’s second cousin. Queen Elizabeth’s first foreign visit, excluding the commonwealth, after becoming Queen was to Norway in 1955. 

Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at her home in Scotland, Balmoral, aged 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Norway’s PM also expressed his sadness at the passing of the monarch. 

“A historic era and a long life in the service of Great Britain has come to an end. There is great respect for Queen Elizabeth’s life’s work. For seven decades, she has represented continuity and unity, also in the close relationship between our two countries and our royal families,” Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre said to newspaper VG

“Our warmest thoughts now go out to the many in Great Britain and the Commonwealth of Nations who have lost a dear monarch and to the Queen’s close family,” he added. 

In a statement, her eldest son, who has now become King Charles III, said: “The death of my beloved mother Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Elizabeth’s reign spanned the Victorian era to the present day. Her first prime minister, Winston Churchill, was born in 1874, while her last Liz Truss, was born 101 years later in 1975.

Nato General Secretary and former Norwegian PM Jens Stoltenberg also joined tributed to the late Queen. 

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Over more than 70 years, she exemplified selfless leadership and public service. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family, to our Nato Allies the United Kingdom and Canada, and to the people of the Commonwealth,” he tweeted.

Another former Norwegian PM, Erna Solberg, offered the UK and Royal Family her sympathies. 

“It is with great sadness that we all receive the news that Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain has passed away. Aged 25, she took over in 1952 as head of state and monarch after her father, King George VI, died of cancer. For over 70 years she has been on the throne, and contributed greatly to continuity in a world that has changed rapidly and radically,” she wrote in a statement on Facebook

