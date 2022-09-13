How Norway is making it easier to declare vehicles off the road temporarily

Around 190,000 people in Norway temporarily deregistered a vehicle in 2021, according to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration. Previously those wishing to declare their vehicle off the road for a short while would need to head to a traffic station to deregister the vehicle.

However, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration has brought in a new system which means no more trips to the traffic centre.

Owners will no longer need to take their vehicles to have their plates taken off and put back on. Instead, motorists can deregister the car online and keep their plates at home while it is off the road. The new system came into effect on September 12th. You can deregister the car online here.

“We are very pleased to be able to deliver this service, which means that our users do not need to deliver or pick up signs at the traffic station and instead keep the signs and deregister and reregister online. This saves each user two visits to the traffic station,” Heidi Øwre from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration said.

When the car, bike or motorhome is deregistered, the vehicle typically ceases to be insured under its current policy. In addition, using a deregistered vehicle can result in fines of up to 5,000 kroner. Deregistered vehicles must also be kept off of the road or places where the public can travel.

“You must assess whether there is a need for insurance while the vehicle is deregistered and contact your insurance company if the vehicle is still insured. You can become financially responsible if the vehicle causes damage and it is uninsured,” Øwre said.

To reregister the car, you will need to take out an insurance policy and ensure the vehicle meets the other requirements to be on the road.