Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DRIVING

How Norway is making it easier to declare vehicles off the road temporarily

Motorists in Norway will no longer need to head to their local road traffic centre to deregister their vehicle temporarily. Here’s what you need to know. 

Published: 13 September 2022 14:45 CEST
Pictured is a campervan in Lofoten.
Drivers in Norway will no longer be able to head to a traffic centre to deregister their car. Pictured is a campervan in Lofoten. Photo by Martí Bailac on Unsplash

Around 190,000 people in Norway temporarily deregistered a vehicle in 2021, according to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration. Previously those wishing to declare their vehicle off the road for a short while would need to head to a traffic station to deregister the vehicle. 

However, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration has brought in a new system which means no more trips to the traffic centre. 

Owners will no longer need to take their vehicles to have their plates taken off and put back on. Instead, motorists can deregister the car online and keep their plates at home while it is off the road. The new system came into effect on September 12th. You can deregister the car online here

“We are very pleased to be able to deliver this service, which means that our users do not need to deliver or pick up signs at the traffic station and instead keep the signs and deregister and reregister online. This saves each user two visits to the traffic station,” Heidi Øwre from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration said. 

READ ALSO: Cost of toll roads in Oslo increases

When the car, bike or motorhome is deregistered, the vehicle typically ceases to be insured under its current policy. In addition, using a deregistered vehicle can result in fines of up to 5,000 kroner. Deregistered vehicles must also be kept off of the road or places where the public can travel. 

“You must assess whether there is a need for insurance while the vehicle is deregistered and contact your insurance company if the vehicle is still insured. You can become financially responsible if the vehicle causes damage and it is uninsured,” Øwre said. 

To reregister the car, you will need to take out an insurance policy and ensure the vehicle meets the other requirements to be on the road. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRANSPORT

Have Norway’s new electric scooter rules had an impact? 

New rules for e-scooter users, such as those caught using the devices over the blood alcohol limit losing their licences, were introduced this summer. However, opinions are mixed on whether the regulations are necessary.

Published: 5 September 2022 10:46 CEST
Have Norway's new electric scooter rules had an impact? 

In June, a raft of new rules to try and regulate the use of e-scooters in Norway were introduced. The new set of national laws followed Oslo tightening up in 2021. 

Among the headline changes were the introduction of a blood alcohol limit, age limits and a requirement for both rental firms and e-scooter owners to have liability insurance. Owners of electric scooters have until next year to insure the devices. 

Enforcement of the rules has made national headlines in Norway. Recently, a woman was fined 80,000 kroner, and a man was fined 88,800 kroner, in separate incidents, for being caught over the blood alcohol limit of 0.2 while using the devices. 

Police in Stavanger, west Norway, has said the new rules, particularly the drink driving limit, have had a noticeable effect. 

“Although we still catch people with blood alcohol levels on these scooters, I would probably say that there are noticeably fewer now. The new rules and media coverage have helped,” Aleksander Naley, from the traffic section at Stavanger police station, told local publication Stavanger Aftenposten

However, not everyone is on board with the new rules. Law Professor at the University of Bergen, Hans F. Marthinussen, has said the new, tighter restrictions are excessive. 

“It is meaningless. It is hair-raisingly strict. There is no reasonable match between what they (offenders) have done and the punishment they receive. It’s like cutting off people’s hands because they steal. The Ministry of Transport must come in and clean it up,” the professor told NRK at the end of August. 

The professor’s comments came after the two that were fined for using the e-scooters while over the limit also lost their driving licences. 

State secretary at the Ministry of Transport, Mette Gundersen, told Stavanger Aftenblad that the new rules were necessary due to the high number of injuries involving those who have ridden the scooters while intoxicated. 

She added that as case law surrounding drink-driving cases involving scooters develops, courts would better balance the severity of the punishment with the risk of being over the blood alcohol limit on the devices posed. 

SHOW COMMENTS