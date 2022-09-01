Read news from:
Cost of toll roads in Oslo increases 

It will be more expensive for motorists to commute into Oslo from Thursday as tolls for driving into the Norwegian capital have increased. 

Published: 1 September 2022 11:18 CEST
The cost of driving into the capital will increase from Thursday. Pictured are cars on a Bridge in Oslo. Photo by Louis Droege on Unsplash

The cost of driving into Oslo has increased today as tolls for entering the city have gone up. The price jump is the first of two rises announced earlier this year. The second one will arrive in 2024. 

For those who live outside the city but use a car to commute into Oslo, the cost of toll roads will be around 300 kroner a month more expensive, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

Electric car owners will see the biggest percentage increase when it comes to toll roads as the discount for using an EV has been slashed. 

Motorists using an EV will pay around 400 kroner per month more to commute into Oslo compared to previous prices. 

Reducing toll discounts for electric cars was previously mooted as an option to try and get people back onto public transport following the pandemic

Additionally, the price for crossing into all of Oslo’s toll rings will be the same. 

However, tolls are still higher for petrol and diesel cars overall. The new prices, before discounts, are 28 kroner for petrol and hybrid vehicles, rising to 34 kroner during rush hour to enter Oslo.

For diesel cars, it’s 32 kroner during off-peak hours and 37 kroner during rush hour to drive into the capital. And finally, electric cars will be charged 14 kroner or 17 kroner, depending on whether it is rush hour or not. 

Tolls in the capital are being raised to help fund the Forenbu T-bane line, which was given the green light to go ahead in June

E-scooter rental companies in Norway announce price hikes

Two of Norway's largest e-scooter rental firms said that the cost of renting devices will rise due to a new insurance rule which took effect on Thursday. 

Published: 1 September 2022 10:31 CEST
Electric scooter rental companies Tier and Voi have announced that the cost of borrowing a device will increase due to a new insurance law. 

From September 1st, rental companies must have compulsory statutory liability coverage on their e-scooter networks. 

The requirement was brought in by the government as part of a broader set of legislation to regulate the use of e-scooters more thoroughly. 

“It is to protect both those who borrow the scooters and those who rent electric scooters, but not least people who can get into accidents or accidents through no fault of their own”, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Transport, Mette Gundersen, told NRK

Earlier this year, several new rules were introduced, including an introduction of a drink driving limit for when using an e-scooter which can see users lose their licences when caught

Tier has said that rental prices would increase by 20 percent, while Ryde hasn’t announced how much the cost of using a scooter would increase by.

Before the introduction of the rule, rental firms complained that few insurance firms were willing to offer them coverage at a competitive price

One rental firm that has announced that prices won’t increase is Bolt, which has said that the cost of renting a scooter wouldn’t increase as it has already had an insurance policy in place since 2021. 

From next year, private owners of e-scooters will also be required to have an insurance policy on their devices.

