Cost of toll roads in Oslo increases 

The cost of driving into Oslo has increased today as tolls for entering the city have gone up. The price jump is the first of two rises announced earlier this year. The second one will arrive in 2024.

For those who live outside the city but use a car to commute into Oslo, the cost of toll roads will be around 300 kroner a month more expensive, public broadcaster NRK reports.

Electric car owners will see the biggest percentage increase when it comes to toll roads as the discount for using an EV has been slashed.

Motorists using an EV will pay around 400 kroner per month more to commute into Oslo compared to previous prices.

Reducing toll discounts for electric cars was previously mooted as an option to try and get people back onto public transport following the pandemic.

Additionally, the price for crossing into all of Oslo’s toll rings will be the same.

However, tolls are still higher for petrol and diesel cars overall. The new prices, before discounts, are 28 kroner for petrol and hybrid vehicles, rising to 34 kroner during rush hour to enter Oslo.

For diesel cars, it’s 32 kroner during off-peak hours and 37 kroner during rush hour to drive into the capital. And finally, electric cars will be charged 14 kroner or 17 kroner, depending on whether it is rush hour or not.

Tolls in the capital are being raised to help fund the Forenbu T-bane line, which was given the green light to go ahead in June.