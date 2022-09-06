Read news from:
Calls for energy VAT exemption in Norway as state revenues double

State revenues from VAT on energy have doubled compared to last year, leading to calls for the Norwegian government to introduce an exemption in the south of Norway.

Published: 6 September 2022 11:27 CEST
Pictured is a row of energy pylons.
Norway's government has seen revenues from VAT on energy double compared to last year. Pictured is a row of energy pylons.Photo by Andrey Metelev on Unsplash

The Norwegian state has earned more than 21.5 billion kroner from VAT on electricity this year, according to figures from the Norwegian Tax Administration and reported by public broadcaster NRK

Revenues from energy VAT are around double what they were at the same time last year when the state had earned 11 billion kroner by September. 

Given the high revenues generated from energy VAT, many are calling for an exemption from value-added tax in southern Norway, where prices are highest. 

“Since we already have a VAT exemption for electricity in northern Norway, it shouldn’t be difficult to implement for all residents,” Professor of Finance at NMBU School of Business, Espen Gaarder Haug, told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK). 

The Taxpayers Association (Skattebetalerforeningen) also said a VAT exemption would be a fair solution. 

“In the north, they have a low price and do not pay VAT, while we in the south have a high price and have to pay VAT in addition. A VAT exemption will make it a little more fair between north and south,” Hilde Alvsåker, legal adviser at the Taxpayers Association, said. 

However, the revenues from VAT may be paying for the government’s energy subsidy scheme, which sees the state pick up 90 percent of energy bills when the price rises above 70 øre kWh. 

Norwegian newspaper VG reports that by July 19th, the government had paid out 11 billion kroner in energy support. 

State Secretary Erlend Grimstad says the government will spend around 40 billion kroner on energy subsidy schemes this year. 

“For private households, the current electricity subsidy scheme means that the state takes 90 per cent of the bill when the price exceeds 70 øre. This also includes VAT. Simply explained, this means that it is the state that takes most of the VAT bill when prices are high today,” he told NRK. 

Earlier this year, state-owned Statnett announced that it would stop charging households in Norway grid rent due to record revenues. 

POLITICS

‘Iron weathercock’: Europe reacts to Liz Truss becoming new British PM

European leaders and political commentators on Monday reacted to Liz Truss being elected as new Conservative party leader and therefore succeeding Boris Johnson as UK prime minister, and there were plenty of Margaret Thatcher references.

Published: 5 September 2022 15:42 CEST
'Iron weathercock': Europe reacts to Liz Truss becoming new British PM

Truss was announced as the winner of the Conservative party leadership race on Monday afternoon, beating Rishi Sunak in a vote by party members.

Her victory, which means she becomes Britain’s next Prime Minister, was expected given her healthy lead in the polls.

Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz was one of the first leaders to react.

Scholz on Monday congratulated Truss on her victory and offered a stock response on how he sees cooperation between the UK and Germany.

“I am looking forward to our cooperation in these challenging times. The UK and Germany will continue to work closely together — as partners and friends,” Scholz said on Twitter.

European leaders hoping for more constructive post-Brexit relations with the UK will be wary of Truss as prime minister given she has frequently raised tensions with Brussels by demanding parts of the Brexit deal be renegotiated and threatened to provoke a trade war between the EU and the UK by triggering Article 16 of the Withdrawal Agreement.

The President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen was therefore understandably prudent in her response to the news. 

“Congratulations Liz Truss. The EU and the UK are partners. We face many challenges together, from climate change to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I look forward to a constructive relationship, in full respect of our agreements,” said Von der Leyen.

French leader Emmanuel Macron responded by tweeting, in English, his congratulations to the new prime minister on Monday night.

“Congratulations to Liz Truss on her election. The British people are our friends, the British nation is our ally. Let us continue working together to defend our shared interests,” said the French President on Twitter.

Macron recently played down comments from Truss, who had refused to say if the French leader was a “friend or foe” during a campaign event. He said the UK were friends “whoever its leaders were”.

Alexandre Holroyd, the French MP who represents French citizens living in the UK, also appeared to have those comments in mind when he tweeted: “After intemperate campaign declarations, it is time for responsibilities, especially the one of strengthening the friendship – historical and current – that unites our two countries and that is essential to our mutual security and prosperity.”

Media commentators across Europe have been making comparisons between Truss and former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

But instead of calling her the new “Iron Lady” (Dame de fer) French newspaper Les Echos referred to Truss as the Giroutte de Fer – in other words an “Iron Weathercock”, a reference to criticism that the new PM has changed her stance on issues to suit her quest for power. She was once a member of the Liberal Democrats party before switching to the Conservatives.

Elsewhere in Europe there were more direct comparisons between Truss and Thatcher and references to huge job she has to get Britain through the current crisis, which some media blamed on her predecessor Boris Johnson.

Austria’s daily Kurier wrote “Like her role model Margaret Thatcher, the new Prime Minister preaches free market, less state and more patriotism.”

A story by Die Presse also mentioned that Truss was now facing her “big career goal”. It added that she would have to take action soon, especially regarding the energy crisis. 

The newspaper highlighted that Truss’ government would essentially be a continuation of the Johnson years and noted that she, like the former PM, is a “convinced Brexit supporter”.

Much commentary focused around the job Truss has following in the footsteps of Boris Johnson given the country is facing a critical cost of living crisis with inflation and energy bills rising steeply. Many economists say the crisis has been worsened by Britain’s exit from the EU, which was directed by Johnson’s government.

An article in Norway’s Aftenposten simply said “Liz Truss must clear up Boris Johnson’s mess”.

Spain’s leading newspaper El Pais said Truss will continue the populist strategy of Johnson.

She will “promise citizens a rose-tinted future, without clarifying how she intends to achieve it”, the paper said.

Italy’s newspapers focused on the fact she’s the UK’s third female prime minister probably because Italy is about to get its first.

Newspaper Corriere said Truss dresses like Thatcher and her speeches are “robotic”.

The headline in Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter read: “When Great Britain has big problems, a woman takes over” but the editorial by Katrine Marçal said “the expectations for Truss as a leader could scarcely be lower.”

Sweden’s Svenska Dagbladet headline pointed to the many problems facing the new Prime Minister. “Truss takes over: everything apart from Armageddon awaits”.

