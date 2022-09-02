Read news from:
Could cash payments be about to make a comeback in Norway? 

Despite the overwhelming majority of people in Norway preferring to use card or payment service Vipps, the Norwegian government wants to make it easier to pay with cash. 

Published: 2 September 2022 09:34 CEST
Cash payments could be on the way back in if a proposal from the Norwegian governemnt gets the green light. Pictured is a payment register.Photo by Simon Kadula on Unsplash

Cash has long been dethroned as the number one payment method in Norway, but could it be on its way to becoming king once again? 

Norway’s government has submitted a proposal for consultation that will try and solidify customers’ rights to pay with cash in Norway. 

“There is a need to clarify the rules and strengthen the consumer’s right to cash payment. The cash crisis that arose in the run-up to May 17th (when card terminals across the country went down for hours) this year showed that cash payments must also be taken care of for emergency reasons,” Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said in a government announcement

On Thursday, the government submitted a proposal outlining that customers in Norway will have the right to pay with cash in all fixed business premises where traders sell goods and services to the public. 

In short, this proposal means that all shops, restaurants and service providers in Norway, excluding pop-up shops, food trucks and the like, will need to accept cash payment. 

The Financial Agreements Act (1999) doesn’t explicitly state where cash can and can’t be used to pay for things, the government has said. 

An increasing trend for stores in Norway is to refuse to accept cash, with the government hoping to reverse that. 

“The expectation of being able to pay with cash is strongest when a product or service is sold in a physical sales premises. Such an option should be available to everyone, including those who cannot or do not want to use other solutions. Nevertheless, it is becoming increasingly common that shops do not accept cash. The government wants to do something about that,” Mehl said. 

Consultation on the bill will end in December, meaning the proposal will probably not enter law until some point next year. 

ENERGY

Energy prices in Norway could double this winter 

Energy prices in Norway could rise as high as 20 kroner per kWh this winter, according to expert estimates. 

Published: 31 August 2022 12:15 CEST
August 2022 has surpassed all previous monthly price records for electricity in Norway, according to energy news outlet Europower

Southern Norway got an average monthly price of 434 øre per kWh throughout the month, while eastern Norway saw an average of 344 øre per kWh. 

Europower reports that while higher peak prices have been reported, the continued high prices were unprecedented and shattered all previous monthly records. 

However, energy prices will likely continue to skyrocket this winter, public broadcaster NRK reports. 

NRK reports that prices could potentially double from record levels, with costs of up 20 kroner per kWh not out of the question. 

Estimates for sky-high prices this winter were provided by energy analyst Tor Reirer Lilleholt. 

“Yes (prices could rise to 20 kroner per kWh), but this is a rather extreme scenario. But I have stopped believing there is a ceiling on the electricity price. A month ago, 5-6 kroner were quite hefty prices, and ten kroner was somehow unthinkable. But now this ceiling has been moved quite high,” Tor Reier Lilleholt, an analyst with Volue Insight, told NRK when asked about the possibility of prices reaching 20 kroner this winter.

A mixture of the war in Ukraine, low reservoir filling levels and power cables that export and import energy to and from the continent have all contributed to sky-high energy prices. 

Norway relies on hydro-power to meet its energy needs. However, reservoir filling levels in parts of Norway have been at the lowest for more than 20 years. 

Lilleholt said that without the war in Ukraine, the price of energy would be around 50 øre per kWh. 

In an earlier analysis of energy prices, Lilleholt said that foreign export cables made up around 25 percent of the current price. 

