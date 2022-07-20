For members
MONEY
How do food prices in Norway compare to the rest of Europe?
Known just as much for its high prices as its stunning scenery, Norway doesn't have a reputation as a cheap place to live. But how much does food cost, and how does it compare to the rest of Europe?
Published: 20 July 2022 13:51 CEST
How much more expensive is food in Norway compared to the rest of Europe? Pictured are groceries. Photo by Scott Warman on Unsplash
ENERGY
Why energy prices in Norway will continue to rise this winter
Despite government support, Norwegians have been paying more than ever for energy and steep electricity bills will likely be a mainstay in Norway this winter.
Published: 18 July 2022 12:04 CEST
