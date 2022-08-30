Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

How much do foreign power export cables affect energy prices in Norway? 

Power cables that export energy from Norway to the UK and Germany have proved controversial recently. But what effect do they have on energy prices? 

Published: 30 August 2022 11:36 CEST
Pictured are power meters in Norway.
Prices in southern Norway would be around 25 percent lower without the presence of foreign power cables. Pictured are power meters in Norway. Photo by Jon Moore on Unsplash

Electricity prices in southern Norway would be around 25 percent lower than they currently are if two cables that connect the Norwegian energy market to Germany and the UK didn’t exist, an analysis from Volue Insight and reported by the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv (DN) has revealed.

Foreign export cables have been controversial in recent months as the energy price in Norway has soared. Southern Norway, where prices are typically highest, is connected to the European energy market through power transportation cables. 

Many have called for exports to the continent to be curbed or cut off completely to try and shield Norway from electricity prices. 

Lawyer Olav Sylte manages the large Facebook group Vi som krever billigere strøm (we who demand cheaper electricity) and believes cutting the power cables could help ease soaring prices in Norway. 

READ MORE: Why Norway’s energy exports are so controversial and how it affects energy bills

“In my opinion, ending the foreign cables to England and Germany could be part of the solution here. The government should never have done that, and it’s time to stop it. If not, we will have big problems in the winter,” he said to The Local previously

The analysis from Volue Insight highlighted that the war in Ukraine and low reservoir filling levels meant that the influence of power export cables on energy prices was higher than a previous Statnett estimate from earlier this year, which estimated the presence of the wires affected the price by around ten percent

“The war in Ukraine, combined with the low water reservoirs, means that the two cables have a much greater influence on the prices,” the head of analysis at Volue Insight, Tor Reier Lilleholt, told DN.

“Then we see that without the two newest cables, the prices would have been 25 per cent lower in southern Norway,” he added. 

Statnett has said that its previous estimate was retrospective and looked at 2021. The state-owned firm added that Norway likely would still be experiencing record prices without the cables. 

“The main conclusion (from Statnett’s earlier estimation on the effect of power cables) is that we had record prices even without the two new cables. That is probably still the case, and the situation around the European gas supply has only become more uncertain,” Henrik Glette, communications director for Statnett, told DN. 

Glette added that the effect of foreign cables on energy prices in southern Norway was likely bigger in 2022 than in 2021. 

Lilleholt told DN that without the war in Ukraine, the price of electricity in Norway would be around 50 øre

On Tuesday, the price of electricity in southeast, southwest, and west Norway was 6.43 kroner per kWh, according to figures from the European energy exchange Nord Pool

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback in Europe

As the costs of importing energy soars in Europe and beyond and climate crises wreak havoc, interest in nuclear power is on the rise with nations scrambling to find alternative sources.

Published: 27 August 2022 13:56 CEST
Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback in Europe

Investment in nuclear power declined after Japan’s 2011 Fukushima disaster, the world’s worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986, as fears over its safety increased and governments ran scared.

But following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the subsequent squeeze on energy supplies and Europe’s push to wean itself off of Russian oil and gas, the tide is now turning back in favour of nuclear.

Governments face difficult decisions with rising gas and electricity bills and scarce resources threatening to cause widespread suffering this winter.

Some experts argue that nuclear power should not be considered an option, but others argue that, in the face of so many crises, it must remain part of the world’s energy mix.

This has led some countries that were looking to move away from nuclear to discard those plans — at least in the short term.

Less than a month after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Belgium delayed by a decade its plan to scrap nuclear energy in 2025.

And even in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, sticking with nuclear is no longer a taboo subject as the energy crisis rekindles debate on shutting down the country’s last three nuclear power plants by the end of 2022.

Berlin said last month it would await the outcome of a “stress test” of the national electric grid before deciding whether to stick with the phaseout.

Another of the countries reconsidering nuclear energy is Japan, where the 2011 accident led to the suspension of many nuclear reactors over safety fears.

And in Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week called for a push to revive the country’s nuclear power industry, and build new atomic plants.

While nuclear power, currently used in 32 countries, supplies 10 percent of the world’s electricity production, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised its projections in September for the first time since the 2011 disaster.

The IAEA now expects installed capacity to double by 2050 under the most favourable scenario.

Climate reasoning

But Greenpeace Germany’s climate and energy expert, Gerald Neubauer, said turning to nuclear was “not a solution to the energy crisis”.

He said nuclear energy would have “limited” efficacy in replacing Russian gas since it is mainly “used for heating” in Germany not for electricity production.

“The reactors would only save the gas used for electricity, it would save less than one percent of the gas consumption,” he added.

But according to Nicolas Berghmans, energy and climate expert at the IDDRI think tank, extending the use of nuclear “can help”.

“Europe is in a very different energy situation, with several overlapping crises: the problem of Russian gas supply, the drought that has reduced the capacity of dams, the French nuclear plants’ weak output… so all the levers
matter,” he said.

The pro-nuclear lobby says it is one of the world’s best options to avoid climate change since it does not directly emit carbon dioxide.

In fact, nuclear energy accounts for a bigger share of the world power mix in most of the scenarios put forward by the IPCC, the UN’s climate experts, to alleviate the global climate crisis.

Divided opinions

As the need for electricity booms, several countries have expressed a desire to develop nuclear infrastructure including China — which already has the largest number of reactors — as well as the Czech Republic, India and
Poland since nuclear offers an alternative to coal.

Likewise, Britain, France and the Netherlands have similar ambitions, and even the United States where President Joe Biden’s investment plan encourages the sector’s development.

The IPCC experts recognise that the deployment of nuclear energy “can be constrained by societal preferences” since the subject still divides opinion because of the risk of catastrophic accidents and the still unresolved issue
of how to dispose of radioactive waste safely.

Some countries, like New Zealand, oppose nuclear, and the issue has also been hotly debated in the European Union over whether it should be listed as a “green” energy.

READ ALSO: EU moves to label nuclear and gas energy as ‘green’

Last month, the European Parliament approved a contentious proposal giving a sustainable finance label to investments in gas and nuclear power.

Other issues remain over nuclear infrastructure including the ability to build new reactors with costs and delays tightly controlled.

Berghmans pointed to “long construction delays”.

“We’re talking about medium-term solutions, which won’t resolve tensions in the market”, as they will arrive too late to address climate crises, he said, but suggested focusing on the “dynamic” renewable energies sector that can be immediately helpful.

SHOW COMMENTS