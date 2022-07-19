Read news from:
Why Norway’s energy exports are so controversial and how it affects energy bills

Norway has been exporting power to European countries in record amounts in recent years. However, the practice has proved controversial with some wanting the supply to the continent cut off. 

Published: 19 July 2022 15:12 CEST
This is why power exports are so controversial in Norway. Pictured is dam. Photo by Bjørn Kamfjord on Unsplash

Norway exported a record amount of power to Europe via cables in 2021, figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show.

“A new peak was set for exports in 2021. The level is 30 percent higher than the average for the last five years,” Magne Holstad said in Statistics Norway’s annual report on electricity exports. 

The practice has proven especially controversial over the past year as Norway has seen sky-rocketing electricity prices throughout the winter, with steep prices continuing into summer and expected to be a mainstay of winter coming. 

Foreign cables mainly affect southern Norway as that is where the cables connect the Scandinavian country with the European energy market. This is then compounded by low reservoir levels in southern Norway as the country is reliant on hydroelectric power for its energy needs. 

Electricity on the continent is typically more expensive, so even with low reservoir levels, exporting energy abroad makes for an attractive revenue stream. 

However, this also means that when the country needs to import electricity to meet its needs, it pays a hefty premium, which is then passed on to consumers. 

“As you know, there are five electricity price zones in Norway, and there are extreme price differences between the north and the south. The electricity price in Northern Norway is pretty low, but the transmission capacity isn’t large enough, so all the excess hydropower can’t be sent to the south. 

“Therefore, the prices are a lot higher in the Oslo area, the Bergen area, and the southern market zones. These are connected to the UK and Germany by cables, so we see the influence of European prices feeding into Norwegian prices there,” Nathalie Gerl, the lead power analyst at Refinitiv, told The Local.

With European power exports contributing to high prices and exacerbating low reservoir and supply levels, there have been calls on the government to limit or completely halt sending power abroad. 

The Centre Party’s parliamentary group, with the party being part of the coalition government with Labour, has called on the country’s decision-makers to halt energy exports. This looks unlikely as earlier this year, a parliamentary majority voted down introducing export limits

Activists also want to see the cables axed. Lawyer Olav Sylte manages the Facebook group Vi som krever billigere strøm (we who demand cheaper electricity) and believes cutting the power cables could help ease soaring prices in Norway. 

“In my opinion, ending the foreign cables to England and Germany could be part of the solution here. The government should never have done that, and it’s time to stop it. If not, we will have big problems in the winter,” he said to The Local.

At the end of May, the state-owned Statnett announced that the supply situation in Norway might be under strain – in some scenarios – all the way up to and through the winter, especially if Southern Norway experiences drier than usual weather in the second part of the year. 

Despite this, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has ruled out pulling Norway from the European energy market. 

“It is a dangerous thought and will not serve us well. It could give us more expensive power and lack of power in given situations. We will hardly be able to import power when we need it without contributing to other countries when they need it. There is a reciprocity in this,” he told the newspaper Aftenposten

The PM added that Norway’s power cables amounted to a good deal.  

ENERGY

How to beat high energy prices in Norway and save money on your electricity bill

Consumers in Norway are paying more money than ever for electricity. The Local has spoken to experts for their tips on saving money on your energy bills.

Published: 15 July 2022 12:14 CEST
Residents in Norway are paying more and more money for electricity.

According to data from Statistics Norway (SSB), Norwegian households paid an average of 117.2 øre/kWh for electricity (without fees and grid rent) in the year’s first quarter.

The average electricity price for the whole country in the first quarter of 2022 was 75 øre/kWh higher than the average for the same period in the last five years – and there are currently no indications that the increasing trend will reverse. 

However, there are significant regional differences, and those in the south typically pay more than in the north. 

“As you know, there are five electricity price zones in Norway, and there are extreme price differences between the north and the south. The electricity price in Northern Norway is pretty low, but the transmission capacity isn’t large enough, so all the excess hydropower can’t be sent to the south. 

“Therefore, the prices are a lot higher in the Oslo area, the Bergen area, and the southern market zones. These are connected to the UK and Germany by cables, so we see the influence of European prices feeding into Norwegian prices there,” Nathalie Gerl, the lead power analyst at Refinitiv, told The Local.

At the end of May, state-owned Statnett announced that the supply situation in Norway might be under strain – in some scenarios – all the way up to and through the winter, especially if Southern Norway experiences drier than usual weather in the second part of the year.

High prices have left consumers struggling despite government support. 

High prices led to the government introducing a temporary scheme that covered 55 percent of a consumer’s energy bill that surpassed 70 øre/kWh. Following pressure, the percentage of the bill the state picked up was raised to 80 percent. 

Despite the subsidy scheme, consumers in Norway are still feeling the pinch of high energy prices. 

“We have some people (in the group) who are now forced to choose between paying for electricity bills and medicines – that’s horrible. 

“Furthermore, many people who live in Norway don’t read or speak Norwegian. Many foreigners don’t know much about the electricity market in Norway, so they get higher prices and bad deals with companies. For example, their landlord tells them to call a certain company and get electricity, and they follow the advice because they don’t know better. 

“In the group, a lot of international citizens ask for help, and we try to help them save money on electricity,” Power expert and founder of Facebook group Prismatch Strøm, Mathias Nilsson, told The Local. 

Lawyer Olav Sylte manages the Facebook group Vi som krever billigere strøm (we who demand cheaper electricity), has said the current scheme isn’t working. 

“Today, the subsidy covers 80% of expenses over 70 øre/kWh in a month. From August, it will be 90%. However, that doesn’t help at all if the remaining 10% of the price turns out to be ten times more expensive than what people were paying before… We’re talking about extreme increases in prices,” Sylte said. 

How to save money on your electricity bills

Both Slyte and Nilsson shared some tips on how to save money on electricity in Norway, and we compiled a list of their advice – along with additional suggestions from power companies operating in the Norwegian market.

You can find these tips below:

1. Get to know your electricity invoice – and different offers on the market

According to Nilsson, many people in Norway get their electricity invoices sent to them automatically and electronically, and they don’t even bother to read them. The first step in formulating a plan is going through the invoice. After that, get informed on the options, prices, fees, and types of contracts available on the market.

2. Find contracts with no additional fees

Companies in Norway are now dropping fixed-price contracts because they’re too risky. In the last week, multiple companies have cut their fixed-price contract offer or priced these agreements well above market price. However, you can still find companies that don’t impose additional fees on you, so be sure to look for them. 

3. Find non-binding contracts, use apps to plan electricity use

There are electricity companies in Norway that offer non-binding contracts, Nilsson points out, such as Tibber, Elekt, and Nordkraft. Some of them also have apps that allow you to see electricity prices and daily price overviews. You can use this information to avoid high-priced periods of the day and, for example, do your laundry on days or hours in the day with lower prices. 

4. Price matching

If you get an offer from another electricity company, try contacting your company first and see if you can get the same price there. That way, you won’t need to change energy suppliers often. Several companies in Norway are willing to match prices (e.g., Fjordkraft, NorgesEnergi). 

5. Don’t commit to offers on the spot

Don’t get into contracts that are sold in person or over the phone. You will likely find cheaper options online. 

6. Consider using heat pumps

Nilsson states that heat pumps are very efficient. By using heat pumps, people can often obtain a noticeable reduction in energy expenditure compared to a heating system based on electricity or other types of heating. 

7. Changing personal habits 

You can save a lot of money by, for example, cutting your shower time. According to Sylte, indoor heating can also often be lowered (e.g., floor heating, guest rooms, and similar), especially during the summer months. 

8. Install a thermostat

Install a thermostat to control the heating of rooms and set up times when the temperature is lowered.

