The key things you need to know about housing associations in Norway 

Many houses and apartments in Norway belong to a 'borettslag', or housing association. For the uninitiated, they can be pretty confusing. Here are the key things you need to know. 

Published: 9 August 2022 14:30 CEST
Pictured are apartments in Oslo.
This is what you need to know about housing associations in Norway. Pictured are apartments in Oslo. Photo by Marla Prusik on Unsplash

What is a borettslag

A borettslag is a Norwegian housing association with a cooperative ownership structure. A borettslag typically consists of a series of apartment blocks but can also include terraced houses and detached homes. 

Housing associations are their own legal entity rather than a type of home. A housing association is a legal entity in a similar way a limited company is a legal entity. The association will have operating costs, debts and shareholders. 

Those in these housing associations don’t directly own their homes. Even when a property in the association is “sold”, the cooperative still owns the property. Instead, the owner indirectly owns the property as they become a shareholder of the association when they buy into an association. 

You have the exclusive right to your home by being a shareholder. This essentially means that only you can live and do what you wish (depending on the rules, more on that later) with the property, even if the association owns the specific house or property you “bought” when you become a shareholder. 

As a shareholder, you can also have the first refusal on any homes for sale in the association.

They come with rules

Buying into a housing association comes with other perks, such as using the common areas. In parts of Oslo, many blocks have large communal gardens for residents, for example. 

When buying into a housing association, you must follow the association’s rules. For example, there usually are rules on when you can have work done to your house, noise limits and when you will need to vacate the gardens at night. You’ll generally get the rundown on all these when you buy or rent a property in the association. 

If you plan on letting your property out, then there may also be restrictions on how long you can rent it out for, or needing to have lived in the property for a set amount of time first. 

They also come with fees

Okay, we aren’t really selling the concept to you by leading with the rules and fees. When you buy into a housing association, you are expected to pay several fees. These range from having the floors in communal areas cleaned to municipal fees, insurance and porter fees. These are referred to as felleskostnader (shared costs). 

If you are renting in a housing association, the owner is supposed to include any of these joint costs in the overall rent and not add them separately. 

Some buildings will also come with a common shared debt. This includes the original building costs and any upgrades or repairs, such as solar panels or new roofing. Payments on the shared debt are included in the common and shared costs. If you’re a shareholder in an association (i.e. bought into one), you can pay down your bit of the joint debt faster to lower the overall monthly costs. 

Trine Dahl-Pettersen, real estate agent at Eindom 1, previously told The Local that looking into a housing association’s finances is key when buying in Norway. 

“For instance, if they (the association) are planning to replace the roof of the block the next year, you will read about it in the sales documents. It is important to consider whether you can afford a property also after potential add-ons,” she said. 

There is one notable discount

When you buy a share in a housing association, you, from a legal standpoint, aren’t buying real estate as there isn’t a transfer of land or property. This means that you do not need to pay stamp duty, or dokumentavgift, on the property. 

Stamp duty is 2.5 percent of the property’s value at the time of the sale going through. This means that with a four million kroner housing association share, you’ll save 100,000 kroner on stamp duty. 

Is buying and selling in a housing association complicated? 

Despite all the rules, fees and nuisance listed above, buying into and selling out of housing associations in Norway is pretty much the same as a freehold property. 

The main thing when buying is to check through the association’s finances. These will be featured prominently in the sales documents. You will also need to ensure that you can afford the shared costs and debts and the final sale price. 

Selling is even more straightforward, it’s pretty much the same as selling a freehold property in Norway. 

Landlord or tenant: Who pays which costs in Norway? 

What do tenants in Norway typically need to fork out for, and which bills will the landlord cover when leasing a property? Here's what you need to know. 

Published: 4 August 2022 14:50 CEST
Landlord or tenant: Who pays which costs in Norway? 

Norway is a nation of homeowners, with 76.4 percent of households in the country owning a home. However, just under a million people are still renting, according to the national stats agency Statistics Norway (SSB). 

The true cost of being a tenant is often considerably more than just the base rent. Other expenses such as utilities are also expected to be covered by renters. 

But when renting in Norway, who is responsible for which costs? The tenant or the landlord? 

As with most things in life, it depends, and while you will be liable for many of the costs yourself, some of them will be the landlord’s responsibility. 

Who pays what? Which costs are tenants liable for in Norway?

To stop tenants from being hit with too many additional costs outside of the rent, the landlord must include the cost of things such as stair cleaning, porter fees, housing association costs, contents insurance, communal electricity fees (for the whole block if it is an apartment) in the overall rent price. 

The landlord can’t charge tenants for keys or to set up a deposit account either, according to rental platform husleie.no.

Outside of the rent, a landlord can charge for the tenant’s water and electricity consumption. Typically, however, the rental ad and contract outline whether electricity and water will be included. 

Electricity is rarely included, and most landlords will allow the tenant to enter an agreement with an energy provider separately from the rental agreement. 

When renting a room or living in a house share, it is more common for landlords to charge for water and electricity instead of having the tenant set up agreements themselves. 

If the landlord charges a tenant for electricity, the tenant has the right to see the meter readings. 

What about maintenance? 

Unless otherwise stated in your contract, the landlord is typically responsible for maintenance. Maintenance is considered the work to maintain the home’s standard when the tenant moved in. 

However, the tenant will have to cover some costs. These are taps, locks, power sockets, bathroom fixtures, switches and objects that aren’t fixed to the property, such as pots and pans.

Additionally, the landlord can ask the tenant to reimburse them for maintenance costs if they believe they have not used the home or furniture with sufficient care. 

Items such as cookers, washing machines, and dishwashers are the landlord’s responsibility if they belonged to them initially. Although, it’s worth pointing out that the rule about misuse or sufficient care also applies to domestic appliances.

What if the landlord renovates or makes changes to the property? 

Landlords have the right to make changes without seeking permission from the tenant, providing the work can be carried out without significant inconvenience or work that reduces the property’s value for the tenant. 

Stuff like removing walls is considered much more comprehensive than simple changes, so a tenant must approve of the most significant building work. Also, if tenants make changes to the home that improve the property, they can ask to be reimbursed at the end of the tenancy. However, the landlord must only pay to the extent they benefit from the changes financially. This means that generally, you won’t get the full cost back. 

The property owner can’t charge tenants extra for changes carried out to the home or hike the rent up. Rent can only be increased in line with the Rent Act, meaning only once a year and within inflation for those who have rented the property for a while or to bring it in line with current rental market prices for those who have lived there a while. If the contract expires and you sign a new one, the landlord can put the rent up then also. 

