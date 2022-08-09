For members
PROPERTY
The key things you need to know about housing associations in Norway
Many houses and apartments in Norway belong to a 'borettslag', or housing association. For the uninitiated, they can be pretty confusing. Here are the key things you need to know.
Published: 9 August 2022 14:30 CEST
This is what you need to know about housing associations in Norway. Pictured are apartments in Oslo. Photo by Marla Prusik on Unsplash
For members
RENTING
Landlord or tenant: Who pays which costs in Norway?
What do tenants in Norway typically need to fork out for, and which bills will the landlord cover when leasing a property? Here's what you need to know.
Published: 4 August 2022 14:50 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments