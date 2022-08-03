Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Prime Minister under energy price pressure

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre is under increasing pressure related to sky-rocketing energy prices.

On Tuesday evening, he met with Labour mayors to discuss high energy prices. Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland also attended talks.

Talks came after the Labour mayors in Kristiansand and Stavanger criticised the PM and demanded new measures to deal with rising electricity prices.

Next Monday, the Storting’s presidency will meet to decide whether Norway’s parliament should be urgently recalled to tackle energy prices.

The Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), the PM’s biggest ally outside of the government, have also said that high prices need to be addressed.

The government has had a subsidy scheme in place since last year that covers 90 percent of the portion of the energy bill where the electricity price was above 70 øre per kWh. The subsidy scheme has been raised from 55 percent and 80 percent of the bill following pressure.

The PM has ruled out introducing a maximum price, however, a measure which the Conservative Party has also warned against.

Climate change is creating challenges for hiking Norway’s mountains

Unpredictable weather and a changing climate are making it difficult to keep Norway’s mountains fit for hiking, the Norwegian Trekking Association (DNT) has said.

“In several places, we see that the need for repairing bridges in the mountains, clearing wet paths, overgrowth and moving avalanche-prone routes is increasing,” Trygve Sunde Kolderup, head of nature management and sustainability, told agricultural paper Nationen.

Kolderup said the development and maintenance of paths, hiking routes and trekking destinations was currently very rarely geared toward being climate adaptable.

“We must quickly change that. Climate adaptation must become as important for outdoor life’s infrastructure as it is for urban development, transport and major development projects,” he said.

Date set for possible SAS strike resumption

If SAS pilots vote down an agreement which ended a 15-day strike last month, more strike action could begin from August 11th, according to the consumer news site Din Side.

The proposed collective bargaining agreement is out for a preliminary vote with a deadline of August 5th. The result of the vote will be announced on August 6th.

PM to attend Norway Cup

Jonas Gahr Støre will attend the Norway Cup today and play in a celebrity charity match at midday.

Aside from taking to the pitch, the PM will also meet a youth football team from Ukraine. The Norway Cup is one of the biggest youth football tournaments in the world. This year’s event is the first time the tournament has been held since 2019.