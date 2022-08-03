Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Climate change presents a challenge for Norway's mountains, the PM under pressure due to high energy prices and a date set for a possible SAS strike, plus other news on Wednesday. 

Published: 3 August 2022 08:32 CEST
Pictured is the Deichman Bjørvika library in Oslo.
Pictured is the Deichman Bjørvika library in Oslo.

Prime Minister under energy price pressure

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre is under increasing pressure related to sky-rocketing energy prices.

On Tuesday evening, he met with Labour mayors to discuss high energy prices. Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland also attended talks. 

Talks came after the Labour mayors in Kristiansand and Stavanger criticised the PM and demanded new measures to deal with rising electricity prices

Next Monday, the Storting’s presidency will meet to decide whether Norway’s parliament should be urgently recalled to tackle energy prices. 

The Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), the PM’s biggest ally outside of the government, have also said that high prices need to be addressed. 

The government has had a subsidy scheme in place since last year that covers 90 percent of the portion of the energy bill where the electricity price was above 70 øre per kWh. The subsidy scheme has been raised from 55 percent and 80 percent of the bill following pressure. 

The PM has ruled out introducing a maximum price, however, a measure which the Conservative Party has also warned against

READ ALSO: Norway’s Prime Minister warns that high energy prices could continue for years

Climate change is creating challenges for hiking Norway’s mountains

Unpredictable weather and a changing climate are making it difficult to keep Norway’s mountains fit for hiking, the Norwegian Trekking Association (DNT) has said. 

“In several places, we see that the need for repairing bridges in the mountains, clearing wet paths, overgrowth and moving avalanche-prone routes is increasing,” Trygve Sunde Kolderup, head of nature management and sustainability, told agricultural paper Nationen

Kolderup said the development and maintenance of paths, hiking routes and trekking destinations was currently very rarely geared toward being climate adaptable. 

“We must quickly change that. Climate adaptation must become as important for outdoor life’s infrastructure as it is for urban development, transport and major development projects,” he said. 

Date set for possible SAS strike resumption

If SAS pilots vote down an agreement which ended a 15-day strike last month, more strike action could begin from August 11th, according to the consumer news site Din Side

The proposed collective bargaining agreement is out for a preliminary vote with a deadline of August 5th. The result of the vote will be announced on August 6th. 

PM to attend Norway Cup

Jonas Gahr Støre will attend the Norway Cup today and play in a celebrity charity match at midday. 

Aside from taking to the pitch, the PM will also meet a youth football team from Ukraine. The Norway Cup is one of the biggest youth football tournaments in the world. This year’s event is the first time the tournament has been held since 2019. 

A lack of rental homes on the market, torrential rain expected in parts of the country, thousands of students stuck in the housing queue, and other news from Norway on Tuesday.

Published: 2 August 2022 09:07 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Fewer rental homes on the market despite record demand 

Rising demand for rental properties has been met with a drop in the number of homes available on the market compared to last year, financial newspaper Finansavisen reports. 

“It is a demanding time for those who are entering the rental market right now. There are simply too few homes on the market,” marketplace director at Finn Eiendom, Jørgen Hellestveit, told the paper. 

There were 40 percent fewer rental properties in Oslo at the end of June than the year before. In addition, there were 45 percent fewer properties to rent nationwide, with the number of ads also dropping significantly. 

Due to the lack of options, homes spend far less time on the market than last year. Between May and July, a home spent between eight and 11 days on the market on average. 

READ ALSO: Eight things to know when renting an apartment in Norway

New car sales down 

The number of new cars sold is down around 20 percent compared to last year, but electric car sales remain strong. 

“Even though car sales are down sharply from last year, the electric car market is still red-hot. The waiting lists are long, and the electric car is quickly catching up with the petrol car as the second most sold used car after the diesel car,” Thor Egil Braadland from the Norwegian Automobile Federation said in a press release. 

Torrential rain expected in parts of the country

Heavy rain is expected in parts of Finnmark, Rogaland and Adger on Tuesday afternoon and evening, and a yellow danger warning has been issued. 

“Locally heavy rain showers of over 15 mm in one hour are expected in the fjord areas of Finnmark and on the Finnmarksvidda,” the Meteorological Institute wrote on Twitter. 

In parts of Adger and Rogaland, there could be up to 50 millimetres of rain in six hours. Meteorologists have warned that stormwater could build up during the evening. 

Up to 14,000 in student housing queue

Around 14,00 students are on a waiting list for student accommodation, according to a survey from Student Associations. 

This is less than before the pandemic, when there were more than 17,000 students waiting in the housing queue. 

Oslo is where the waiting list is the longest, with around 6,431 waiting for student housing. 

