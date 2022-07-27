Read news from:
Will Autumn be the best time to buy property in Norway?

House prices in Norway have continued to grow throughout 2022, rising by 8.8 percent in the first half of the year. Could the situation change this Autumn? Here's what experts think.

Published: 27 July 2022 13:02 CEST
House prices in Norway are expected to go down in the Autumn. Pictured are homes in Trondheim.
House prices in Norway are expected to go down in the Autumn. Pictured are homes in Trondheim. Photo by Maarten Zuidhoorn on Unsplash

So far this year, the housing market in Norway has seen strong price growth.

According to Real Estate Norway – the national association for Norwegian realtor brokerages – prices have risen by a whopping 8.8 percent in the first half of 2022. 

The average price for a home in Norway at the end of June amounted to 4,568,840 kroner, but the high price didn’t significantly damper activity in the housing market.

So far this year, 53,967 homes have been put up for sale, and 49,702 homes have been sold in the country. In June alone, 11,299 homes were put up for sale, and 10,883 homes were sold.

While fewer homes were sold in June of 2022 compared to the same month last year, compared to the pre-pandemic years and market, the figures are huge for this time of the year.

With the strong growth registered in the Norwegian economy, the high levels of business activity in the oil and gas sector, and the ever-growing costs of housing construction materials, is there any chance that home prices will stabilise towards the Autumn? 

READ ALSO: Norway’s house bidding process explained

Autumn might be a better time to buy

Managing Director at Real Estate Norway Henning Lauridsen told The Local that Real Estate Norway expects the interest rate hikes from Norway’s Central Bank (Norges Bank) to stabilise the prices and that the Autumn will likely be a better time to buy a home.

“It will be better than now. We have had prices rise 8.8 percent so far this year. It has been pretty tough for home buyers, but we believe that the interest rate hikes will cool down the market during the Autumn. 

“As you know, in Norway, we usually have a price rise in August. The prices then fall from September until December, generally speaking. 

“That could be the case this year as well, despite the previous two years being exceptions to that rule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“We expect a situation similar to 2019, with prices going a bit down in the Autumn,” Lauridsen concluded.

‘A difficult situation for first-time home buyers in Norway’

Managing Director at Norway’s Real Estate Association (NEF) Carl O. Geving,believes prices will flatten out in late Autumn.

“We will have a decrease in the number of home sales, and the prices will flatten out in late Autumn… maybe they will fall a bit. The price level is high, interest rates are increasing, and the situation remains uncertain,” he told The Local.

“This is a difficult situation for first-time home buyers in Norway.

“From 2018 to 2021, the number of first-time buyers increased a lot. However, in the first quarter of 2022, we’ve seen a strong decrease in these figures, and the trend is likely to continue during the year because of the high price level and interest rates. 

“In Sweden, they had a correction in the last five months. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a correction in Norway as well, but that remains uncertain – it also depends on our Central Bank and interest rates. Regardless, August is usually not the best time to buy a home, the inventory level is low. So, Autumn may be a better time,” the expert told The Local.

At the moment, the supply of homes  in Norway is quite low, but Geving believes that the situation will be more balanced by the end of the year. 

‘Supply level of homes on the market is low’

“There is a lot of debate in Norway about the current demand and supply level. The supply level is very low now, while the demand is pretty ordinary. That is one of the reasons the price has gone up so much in the first part of the year – the low supply level,” Geving said.

“However, we have to remember that we have had two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, with historically strong demand. That’s the main reason why the inventory level has been lower in 2022. 

“As the pandemic ends, the demand will somewhat decrease and return to its normal cycle. Furthermore, I think the rising interest rates will also decrease demand. The market will be more balanced by the end of 2022, and – when one looks at the price level – sellers will probably have to lower their asking price,” Geving concluded.

REVEALED: Where in Europe have house prices and rent costs increased the most?

Is it time to buy a property in Italy, Cyprus or Greece? House prices have shot up across Europe in recent years but there are major differences between certain countries.

Published: 20 July 2022 10:24 CEST
Updated: 23 July 2022 06:46 CEST
House prices have risen by an eye-watering 45 percent, and rents by 17 percent, across the EU since 2010, the latest figures released by the EU statistical office Eurostat reveal.

However, there are major differences among countries. In Austria, house prices have more than doubled and rents have increased by 45 percent compared to over a decade ago. In other countries, they have stalled or declined over the same period.

Greece is a notable example, with prices plummeting by 23 percent and rents by 25 percent between 2010 and 2021.

In Italy, house prices have fallen over overall since 2010 although like much of the EU they have been rising again in recent years.  Rent prices in Italy have registered only a modest increase, while Spain has recorded very small rises in both rents and house prices.

Here is the situation in the countries covered by The Local, according to Eurostat.

Finding a new home abroad?

Between 2010 and the first quarter of 2022, house prices have more than doubled in Austria (+114 percent) and have grown even more in Estonia, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Latvia and Lithuania.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What you need to know about buying property in Germany

In Germany, house prices shot up by a hefty 94 percent, in Sweden by 92 percent and in Norway by 91 percent.

Denmark (59 percent) and France (29 percent) also recorded double-digit growth.

Spain was the country with the smallest rise, 3 percent, among those countries covered by The Local.

Over the same period, prices have declined in Italy (-10 percent), Cyprus (-8 percent) and Greece (-23 percent).

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: The hidden costs of buying a home in Italy

According to Italian real estate agency Tecnocasa, house prices in the country are now 29 percent lower than in 2010, even though a slow upward trend started in 2017. Only Milan bucks the trend, with an 8.5 percent increase between 2010 and 2021.

The reasons behind these data, according to Fabiana Migliola, director of Tecnocasa’s research unit, are dwindling salaries and low capital availability, with most buyers being able to afford properties of up to €250,000.

“Of course, a modest growth of real estate and lower prices compared to many other countries inside and outside of Europe make our country attractive to investors,” Migliola said. “This is a phenomenon we have recorded above all in the holiday home market, as 2021 signalled an increase in the number of holiday homes purchased by foreign buyers, especially from the US, France and Eastern Europe.”

2022 could be a year of adjustment, she continued, but rising interest rates could have an impact on buyers who finance their home purchases with a mortgage.

Looking at prices, the agency forecasts a recovery with a rise between 2 and 4 percent, with high demand currently from Italians.

Scaffolding on a high-rise apartment block

Austria has seen the highest average rent increase over the last 12 years. (Photo: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

Where is it cheaper to rent?

Rents have not risen quite as much as house prices, but they have risen steadily since 2010.

Between 2010 and 2022, rent increased by 17 percent on average across the EU. The highest growth among the countries covered by The Local was in Austria, with a whopping 45 percent rise. Denmark (21 percent), Sweden (21 percent), Germany (17 percent) and Switzerland (10 percent) also experienced a double-digit rise.

READ ALSO: Property: How to find a rental flat when you arrive in Austria

Increases were more modest in Italy (7 percent), Spain (5 percent) and France (8 percent).

The highest growth was in Estonia (177 percent), Lithuania (127 percent) and Ireland (77 percent).

On the other hand, in Greece, rents decreased by a quarter over the period, and Cyprus recorded a -1 percent.

The problem of affordability

While average increase rates only give a partial picture of the real estate market, an additional indicator cited by Eurostat is the housing cost overburden rate, the percentage of people spending 40 percent or more of their disposable income on housing.

READ ALSO: 5 of the most affordable places to buy property in France

Despite its plummeting house prices and rents, Greece had the highest rate in 2020, with one in three people (33.3 percent) spending 40 percent or more of their income on housing.

Other European countries with a high-cost overburden rate are Denmark (14 percent) and Switzerland (14 percent).

Just below the 10 percent line stand Norway and Germany (9 percent), Spain (8 percent), Sweden (8 percent) and Italy (7 percent).

Despite the significant rise, Austria has a relatively low-cost overburden rate, at 6 percent.

How has Brexit impacted British buyers?

For British citizens, Brexit may have added difficulties to the purchase of properties in EU locations. Countries such as Austria have specific restrictions for non-EU citizens and where there are no restrictions, higher taxes and new immigration rules may result in fewer British buyers entering the market.

In Spain, it was reported this week that purchases by British residents, which used to make up almost a quarter of all transactions (24 percent), now only account for 12 percent.

However, a recent survey among 900 British buyers found that only 4 percent had given up plans to purchase a property abroad due to the difficulties caused by Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic. Some 11 percent went ahead as planned last year and 85 percent are still planning to buy.

Useful links:

This article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK.

