For members
PROPERTY
Will Autumn be the best time to buy property in Norway?
House prices in Norway have continued to grow throughout 2022, rising by 8.8 percent in the first half of the year. Could the situation change this Autumn? Here's what experts think.
Published: 27 July 2022 13:02 CEST
House prices in Norway are expected to go down in the Autumn. Pictured are homes in Trondheim. Photo by Maarten Zuidhoorn on Unsplash
For members
PROPERTY
REVEALED: Where in Europe have house prices and rent costs increased the most?
Is it time to buy a property in Italy, Cyprus or Greece? House prices have shot up across Europe in recent years but there are major differences between certain countries.
Published: 20 July 2022 10:24 CEST
Updated: 23 July 2022 06:46 CEST
Updated: 23 July 2022 06:46 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments