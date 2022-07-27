Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ECONOMY

Norway’s Equinor profits treble on sky rocketing gas prices

Norwegian energy giant Equinor said Wednesday a surge in gas prices triggered by the war in Ukraine caused its profits to more treble in the second quarter of 2022.

Published: 27 July 2022 15:22 CEST
Pictured is an oil rig in Norway.
Equinor has announced massive profits. Pictured is a oil rig in Norwegian waters Photo by Jan-Rune Smenes Reite: https://www.pexels.com/photo/oil-platfrom-rig-in-the-middle-of-the-ocean-3207536/

Gas prices have soared after Russia, a leading supplier of natural gas, invaded Ukraine in February, leading to a slew of sanctions by the West and a move by Europe to cut its dependency on Moscow’s energy resources.

With oil prices averaging nearly $107 — 68 percent higher than a year earlier — Equinor booked nearly $6.8 billion in net profit between April and June, up from $1.9 billion in the same period of 2021.

Second-quarter sales more than doubled to $36.5 billion, Equinor said.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine impacted already tight energy markets and has created an energy crisis with high prices affecting people and all sectors of society,” chief executive Anders Opedal said in a statement.

“Solid operational performance and high production combined with high prices resulted in strong financial results,” he said.

READ ALSO: What does Norway do with its oil money?

Norway is Europe’s second-biggest supplier of natural gas behind Russia.

Equinor will pay out a cash dividend of 70 cents per share in the second and third quarters – divided into 20 cents in an ordinary dividend and 50 cents in an extraordinary dividend.

The result comes close to matching the record 18-billion-dollar operating profit it announced in the first quarter of this year. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SAS

‘We agree to disagree’: Still no progress in marathon SAS strike talks

By lunchtime on Friday, talks between the Scandinavian airline SAS and unions representing striking pilots were still stuck on "difficult issues".

Published: 15 July 2022 15:37 CEST
'We agree to disagree': Still no progress in marathon SAS strike talks

“We agree that we disagree,” Roger Klokset, from the Norwegian pilots’ union, said at lunchtime outside the headquarters of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise in Stockholm, where talks are taking place. “We are still working to find a solution, and so long as there is still some point in continuing negotiations, we will do that.” 

Mats Ruland, a mediator for the Norwegian government, said that there were “still several difficult issues which need to be solved”. 

At 1pm on Friday, the two sides took a short break from the talks for lunch, after starting at 9am. On Thursday, they negotiated for 15 hours, breaking off at 1am on Friday morning. 

READ ALSO: What’s the latest on the SAS plane strike?

Marianne Hernæs, SAS’s negotiator on Friday told journalists she was tired after sitting at the negotiating table long into the night. 

“We need to find a model where we can meet in the middle and which can ensure that we pull in the income that we are dependent on,” she said. 

Klokset said that there was “a good atmosphere” in the talks, and that the unions were sticking together to represent their members.

“I think we’ve been extremely flexible so far. It’s ‘out of this world’,’ said Henrik Thyregod, with the Danish pilots’ union. 

“This could have been solved back in December if SAS had not made unreasonable demands on the pilots,” Klokset added. 

The strike, which is now in its 12th day, has cost SAS up to 130m kronor a day, with 2,550 flights cancelled by Thursday, affecting 270,000 passengers. 

SHOW COMMENTS