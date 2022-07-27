For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
How high fuel prices are affecting driving habits and Norway to send firefighters to Greece, plus other news on Wednesday.
Published: 27 July 2022 09:27 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured are mountains in Norway. Photo by Felix Rottmann on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Health authorities say monkeypox epidemic is unlikely, a highway closure and a product recall are among the headlines from Norway on Tuesday.
Published: 26 July 2022 09:42 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments