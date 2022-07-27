Read news from:
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

How high fuel prices are affecting driving habits and Norway to send firefighters to Greece, plus other news on Wednesday. 

Published: 27 July 2022 09:27 CEST
Find out what's going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured are mountains in Norway.
Find out what's going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. Pictured are mountains in Norway. Photo by Felix Rottmann on Unsplash

People are driving less due to high fuel prices

One in three people is using the car less than before due to rising petrol and diesel prices, according to a survey of car owners by the Norwegian Automobile Association (NAF). 

Those on lower incomes are more likely to cut back on driving. Around 45 percent of the lowest earners surveyed had cut back on using the car, while between a fifth and 14 percent of those on 600,000 kroner or more have been finding other ways to get about. 

The survey also revealed that low earners believe switching to an electric car is out of their reach. 

Norway to send more forest fire crews Greece

The Directorate for Social Security and Preparedness (DSB) will send two teams of forest fire personnel to Greece. 

The first team will leave for Greece on Saturday and be relieved by the second team a fortnight later. The firefighters mainly come from Telemark. 

Strong results for Equinor

Equinor made 174 billion dollars during the second quarter before taxes and interest, and as a result, it will increase its dividend to shareholders, broadcaster TV2 reports

The result comes close to matching the record 18-billion-dollar operating profit it announced in the first quarter of this year. 

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected already tight energy markets and created an energy crisis with high prices that affects people and all sectors of society. Equinor is doing its best to ensure safe and reliable energy supplies to Europe, while we continue to invest in the energy transition,” CEO Anders Opedal said. 

Equinor will pay out a cash dividend of 70 cents per share in the second and third quarters – divided into 20 cents in an ordinary dividend and 50 cents in an extraordinary dividend. 

Coop pulls tortilla chips from the market

Änglamark tortilla chips are being recalled due to the discovery of plant toxins in the product. Änglamark Tortilla Chips 125 gram bags are sold in Coop’s stores throughout the country. 

The product is being recalled because plant toxins, tropical alkaloids (atropine and scopolamine), have been found in the maize flour used in the product.

Coop asks customers who have bought the product to throw it away or return it to the store. Separately, Santa Maria organic tortilla chips have been recalled.  

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Health authorities say monkeypox epidemic is unlikely, a highway closure and a product recall are among the headlines from Norway on Tuesday. 

Published: 26 July 2022 09:42 CEST
NIPH: Very low probability of monkeypox epidemic

The Norwegian Institute of Health (NIPH) has said there is very little probability of a monkeypox epidemic in Norway. 

“NIPH assesses that there is very little probability of an epidemic of monkeypox in Norway, but a greater probability of further spread among groups of men who have sex with men,” the health institute wrote in a report

As of July 25th, there have been 46 cases of monkeypox in Norway, 28 of those in Oslo. 

“NIPH assesses that there is a moderate probability that individuals in the general population in Norway will be infected, but that there is a very small probability of an epidemic of monkeypox in the general population, Elisabeth Astrup, a doctor at the NIPH, said in the report. 

On Saturday, July 23rd, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the international outbreak of monkeypox a global public health crisis.

Debate over what should happen to Freya the walrus. 

Despite officials ruling that a walrus which has received national attention since being spotted lounging about in Oslo, shouldn’t be moved or shot, a debate around the animal continues. 

Biologist Per Espen Fjeld told NRK that the animal should be euthanised as the Oslo fjord isn’t its natural habitat and will not find a mate there. 

However, Siri Martinsen of the animal protection organisation disagrees. 

“It is wrong to take the life of a wild animal just because you are annoyed by it,” she told NRK. 

After considering moving or even euthanising Freya if she were to pose a danger to the public, Norwegian authorities have decided to leave her in peace.

“She is doing well, feeding, resting and seems to be in good condition,” Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries said on Monday.

Highway closed due to landslides 

Highway 13 between Odda and Hardangerbrua will be closed until Wednesday due to two landslides in the same place in the space of a week. 

The road is the main road along the Hardangerfjord and connects, among other things, Hardangerbrua with Odda. 

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration has suggested three possible ferry detours. These are Kinsarvik – Utne, Tørvikbygd – Jondal and Gjermundshamn – Årsnes. 

Tortilla chips recalled

Manufacturer Paulig is recalling Santa Maria brand tortilla chips due to a chemical substance. Santa Maria organic tortilla chips with a best before date of March 30th 2023, or earlier are being recalled. 

Atropine and scopolamine, two substances found in plants in maise fields, were found in the product.

The manufacturer states that excessive consumption of the product may cause the recommended dose of these substances to be exceeded.

