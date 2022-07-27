Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

People are driving less due to high fuel prices

One in three people is using the car less than before due to rising petrol and diesel prices, according to a survey of car owners by the Norwegian Automobile Association (NAF).

Those on lower incomes are more likely to cut back on driving. Around 45 percent of the lowest earners surveyed had cut back on using the car, while between a fifth and 14 percent of those on 600,000 kroner or more have been finding other ways to get about.

The survey also revealed that low earners believe switching to an electric car is out of their reach.

Norway to send more forest fire crews Greece

The Directorate for Social Security and Preparedness (DSB) will send two teams of forest fire personnel to Greece.

The first team will leave for Greece on Saturday and be relieved by the second team a fortnight later. The firefighters mainly come from Telemark.

Strong results for Equinor

Equinor made 174 billion dollars during the second quarter before taxes and interest, and as a result, it will increase its dividend to shareholders, broadcaster TV2 reports.

The result comes close to matching the record 18-billion-dollar operating profit it announced in the first quarter of this year.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected already tight energy markets and created an energy crisis with high prices that affects people and all sectors of society. Equinor is doing its best to ensure safe and reliable energy supplies to Europe, while we continue to invest in the energy transition,” CEO Anders Opedal said.

Equinor will pay out a cash dividend of 70 cents per share in the second and third quarters – divided into 20 cents in an ordinary dividend and 50 cents in an extraordinary dividend.

Coop pulls tortilla chips from the market

Änglamark tortilla chips are being recalled due to the discovery of plant toxins in the product. Änglamark Tortilla Chips 125 gram bags are sold in Coop’s stores throughout the country.

The product is being recalled because plant toxins, tropical alkaloids (atropine and scopolamine), have been found in the maize flour used in the product.

Coop asks customers who have bought the product to throw it away or return it to the store. Separately, Santa Maria organic tortilla chips have been recalled.