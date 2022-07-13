Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Negotiations over SAS strike

SAS will meet with mediators and the representatives of striking pilots in Stockholm on Wednesday. SAS pilots from Norway, Denmark and Sweden, have been on strike since July 4th.

Ombudsman Mats Ruland said he hopes both parties come to the negotiating table with a focus on finding a solution.

“The brokers are motivated, and we hope the parties are solution-oriented. They are the ones who hold the key to a solution,” Ruland told Norwegian newswire NTB on Tuesday evening.

Pilots are striking over wages, working conditions and the airline hiring pilots to two subsidiaries on cheaper terms.

READ MORE: SAS and pilot unions agree to resume talks on Wednesday

Norwegian Board of Health says SAS strike poses no immediate risk to health

The pilot strike has not led to the endangerment of life or health being in danger, the Norwegian Board of Health has told newspaper VG.

“The Norwegian Board of Health considers today that the health service can take care of life and health- the consequences of the legal labour dispute in SAS do not constitute an immediate danger to life and health,” Jan Fredrik Andersen, director of the board, told VG.

On Monday, health leaders in the north said that the strike had led to staffing issues in hospitals.

READ ALSO: Hospital in north Norway postpones operations due to SAS pilots’ strike

What do foreign residents think of life in Norway?

Foreigners who relocate to Norway are happy with their work-life balance and job security but have a tough time settling in, according to the InterNation’s Expat Insider Survey for 2022.

Norway ranked 34th out of 52 in the survey, measuring foreign residents’ happiness across several indexes. Norway performed strongly in the working abroad and Expat Essentials indexes. But it was ranked in the bottom three regarding the ease of settling in.

Overall, 68 percent of foreign residents are happy with their life in Norway, compared to 71 percent globally.

Mexico, Indonesia and Taiwan were the best destinations for foreigners, while Kuwait, New Zealand and Hong Kong were the worst, according to the survey’s results.

Last supermoon of the year

A supermoon will be visible above Norway for the final time this year tonight. A supermoon is a full moon that comes unusually close to the earth and appears much larger to those who see it.

During a supermoon, the moon takes up about seven percent more space in the sky than normal and shines much brighter.

The supermoon will be visible from around 8:30pm in parts of the country. The next supermoon in Norway will be visible on August 1st, 2023.