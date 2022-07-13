Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Negotiations in the SAS pilot strike, what foreign residents think of life in Norway, plus other headlines on Wednesday. 

Published: 13 July 2022 08:54 CEST
Pictured is a SAS plane landing.
Find out what's going on in Norway on Wednesday with The Local's short roundup of important news. File photo: A Scandinavian airline SAS Embraer E195 aircraft lands at Kastrup airport. Photo by Johan Nilsson / TT News Agency / AFP.

Negotiations over SAS strike 

SAS will meet with mediators and the representatives of striking pilots in Stockholm on Wednesday. SAS pilots from Norway, Denmark and Sweden, have been on strike since July 4th. 

Ombudsman Mats Ruland said he hopes both parties come to the negotiating table with a focus on finding a solution. 

“The brokers are motivated, and we hope the parties are solution-oriented. They are the ones who hold the key to a solution,” Ruland told Norwegian newswire NTB on Tuesday evening.  

Pilots are striking over wages, working conditions and the airline hiring pilots to two subsidiaries on cheaper terms. 

READ MORE: SAS and pilot unions agree to resume talks on Wednesday

Norwegian Board of Health says SAS strike poses no immediate risk to health

The pilot strike has not led to the endangerment of life or health being in danger, the Norwegian Board of Health has told newspaper VG

“The Norwegian Board of Health considers today that the health service can take care of life and health- the consequences of the legal labour dispute in SAS do not constitute an immediate danger to life and health,” Jan Fredrik Andersen, director of the board, told VG. 

On Monday, health leaders in the north said that the strike had led to staffing issues in hospitals. 

READ ALSO: Hospital in north Norway postpones operations due to SAS pilots’ strike

What do foreign residents think of life in Norway? 

Foreigners who relocate to Norway are happy with their work-life balance and job security but have a tough time settling in, according to the InterNation’s Expat Insider Survey for 2022

Norway ranked 34th out of 52 in the survey, measuring foreign residents’ happiness across several indexes. Norway performed strongly in the working abroad and Expat Essentials indexes. But it was ranked in the bottom three regarding the ease of settling in. 

Overall, 68 percent of foreign residents are happy with their life in Norway, compared to 71 percent globally. 

Mexico, Indonesia and Taiwan were the best destinations for foreigners, while Kuwait, New Zealand and Hong Kong were the worst, according to the survey’s results. 

Last supermoon of the year

A supermoon will be visible above Norway for the final time this year tonight. A supermoon is a full moon that comes unusually close to the earth and appears much larger to those who see it. 

During a supermoon, the moon takes up about seven percent more space in the sky than normal and shines much brighter. 

The supermoon will be visible from around 8:30pm in parts of the country. The next supermoon in Norway will be visible on August 1st, 2023. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN NORWAY

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Whether the SAS strike could come to an end soon with both parties set to return to the negotiating table, Norway's Euros campaign derailed and other news from Norway on Tuesday.

Published: 12 July 2022 09:17 CEST
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Negotiations between SAS and striking pilots to resume

A meeting between SAS pilots’ representatives and the company will take place on Wednesday. Yesterday, the company and the parties said that they were willing to return to the negotiating table. 

Pilots from Norway, Sweden and Denmark have been on strike since last Monday over wages and hiring pilots to two subsidiaries. 

“Now, this strike has lasted for seven days. It has had major consequences for our customers. We want to take the initiative to try to enter into dialogue, with the intention of resolving this conflict,” Kjetil Håbjørg, head of SAS in Norway, told public broadcaster NRK

Aircraft analyst Hans Jørgen Elnæs from Winair AS told Dagbladet Børsen that it was an indicator that the strike might end soon. 

“I am very positive about what is happening now, and I think there is reasonable reason to assume that the parties will agree on an agreement that ends the strike,” he told the publication. 

Would take two days for SAS services to return to normal after the strike

It would take two to three days between the strike ending and SAS services returning to normal, aviation analyst Espen Andersen has estimated.

“The pilots and planes are currently at their bases. They have to go to the destinations before it is normal again, but everything is in place for them to start as soon as the strike is over,” Andersen, an associate professor at BI Norwegian Business School, told newswire NTB. 

“It is in everyone’s interest to get started quickly as soon as the strike is over. The company loses a lot of money on this. It is this season, with people going on holiday, that SAS makes a lot of money with its crowded planes,” he added. 

Norway’s Euros campaign derailed by England thrashing

England recorded the biggest win in European Championship history as Beth Mead’s hat-trick inspired an 8-0 demolition of Norway that booked the hosts’ quarter-final place on Monday.

Sarina Wiegman’s side scored six in the first half on route to smashing their own women’s Euro record margin of victory set when they beat Scotland 6-0 in 2017.

No team, either male or female, had ever scored eight at a European Championship until England’s incredible goal-spree against the overwhelmed Norwegians in Brighton.

Electricity firms dropping fixed price agreements

Several electricity companies have stopped offering fixed-price agreements to customers, while others have considerably put up their fixed rates.

The reason for this is rising energy prices in Norway and an uncertain energy picture as a result of the war in Ukraine. 

SHOW COMMENTS