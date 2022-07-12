Read news from:
SAS and pilot unions agree to resume talks on Wednesday

Pilot unions in Denmark, Sweden and Norway are to restart negotiations with SAS on Wednesday, after the Scandinavian airline offered to make concessions.

Published: 12 July 2022 12:03 CEST
Scandinavian airline SAS aircraft of the type Airbus A321 and A320 Neo are parked at Kastrup airport on July 4, 202 after the 900 pilots at SAS went on strike. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT/AFP

“We can confirm that negotiations will be restarted on Wednesday morning in Stockholm, ” the Swedish Air Line Pilots Association (SPF), told Sweden’s TT newswire, with both the Danish and Norwegian unions making similar statements. 

SAS announced in a press release on on Monday night that it now wanted to return to the negotiating table, and was willing to make concessions. 

“SAS understands that continuing the mediation requires concessions from both sides, and SAS is willing to take its responsibility in the process,” it said. 

The decision to resume talks came a week after nearly 1,000 SAS pilots went on strike, leading to the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights, and tens of thousands of passengers either unable to take their holidays, or stranded in their holiday destinations.  

The company said it hoped to strike a new collective bargaining agreement, which would allow flights to return to normal. 

Both the Danish airline analyst Hans Jørgen Elnæs and Jacob Pedersen, an analyst at Sydbank, told TT that the conflict could be solved quickly once talks resumed. 

“I think we’re talking about a matter of days,” Elnæs said, with Pedersen also predicting that it would be “days, not weeks before the the parties can complete the negotiations”. 

“It will then of course take a few more days before air traffic can get back to normal again,” Pedersen added. 

Henrik Thyregod, chair of the Danish pilot union, said that the two sides had been close to agreement the weekend before the strike broke out.

“We actually had an agreement last Saturday, where we had reached the goals we needed to reach a deal,” he told Denmark’s Ritzau newswire. “So we’ll show up and see what they say.” 

Thyregod said he did not intend to bring anything new to the negotiating table.

“I have had member meetings in the meantime. I think it’s unrealistic to imagine that anyone would be willing to offer much more than we did. There was a demand for [cost] savings of 800 million Swedish kroner, and I think we found at least the bulk of that money.” 

The pilots are demanding that the 560 SAS pilots who were laid off during the pandemic be rehired on the same terms that they had before they lost their jobs. This would mean they would be hired directly by SAS, rather than by one of its subsidiaries SAS Link and SAS Connect, which have a different collective bargaining agreement, and act a little like temping agencies for pilots. 

The strike has been costing the airline around 100m Swedish kronor a day. 

SAS

Hospital in north Norway postpones operations due to SAS pilots’ strike

Some elective procedures at Nordland Hospital in north Norway have been cancelled due to the SAS pilots' strike causing staffing issues for hospitals in the north.

Published: 11 July 2022 15:31 CEST
Due to an ongoing SAS pilot strike in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, Nordland Hospital in north Norway has had push back some elective operations. 

“The ongoing strike has led to further challenges, and we have therefore had to reduce some elective operations, both surgeries and outpatient clinics,” the acting HR manager at Nordland Hospital, Kari Brumoen Råstad, told public broadcaster NRK on Monday. 

An elective operation is a planned non-urgent procedure, as opposed to emergency and acute operations. 

The state administrator in Troms og Finnmark, Helse Nord, the county doctor and the Norwegian Board of Health Supervision held a meeting on Monday to discuss the consequences of the SAS strike on the health service in the region. 

The strike has led to staffing problems for health services in the north as visiting doctors cannot get to work, and employees on vacation have been left stranded, meaning other staff are not allowed to holiday until staff numbers are replenished. 

Nordland hospital is on “yellow alert” due to a staffing situation concerning holiday cancellations, vacancies, a persistently increased sickness absence and hospitalisations due to Covid.

Similarly, the University Hospital of North Norway has told the state administrator for Troms og Finnmark that they may be forced to reduce intensive care capacity due to the strike.

The Norwegian Board of Health said it would report to the government on the effects of the strike. 

“We follow the situation with regard to the health service’s ability to ensure life and health as we always do in connection with legal labour disputes. We have planned to report to the Ministry of Health and Care Services tomorrow before the end of the working day,” the health board told NRK on Monday. 

The government recently ended an air technician strike over public health concerns and forced parties to a wage mediation board when the strike action threatened to ground air ambulances in the north. 

It currently isn’t clear whether the Norwegian government would be willing to end the ongoing SAS strike. 

