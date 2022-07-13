SAS to meet pilot unions for talks in Stockholm

Jan Sjölin, the mediator appointed by the Swedish National Mediation Office, told Sweden’s TT newswire that the talks were due to take place at the headquarters of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise in Stockholm.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Norwegian mediator Mats Ruland was already on-site, telling Norway’s NTB news wire that he hoped that SAS and union negotiators would be pragmatic and open to solutions.
READ ALSO: What’s the latest on the SAS strike?
About 900 SAS pilots have now been on strike for ten days, forcing the airline to cancel between 200 and 250 flights every day, each time affecting 30,000 passengers.
On Monday, both parties announced that they were willing to start negotiations again.
According to aviation analyst Hans Jørgen Elnæs, a solution might soon be in sight. “I think we can talk about [a resolution] within days”, he told TT on Tuesday.
Member comments