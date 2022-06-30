For members
TODAY IN NORWAY
Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Norway's government denies Russian accusations, PST says more than one person may have been involved in Oslo shootings, flight cancellations and other headlines from Norway on Thursday.
Published: 30 June 2022 09:26 CEST
Read about PST saying that more than one person may have been involved in shootings in Oslo, Norway saying it's violated a treaty and more in today's roundup. Pictured is Priestkolen. Read about PST saying that more than one person may have been involved in shootings in Oslo, Norway saying it's violated a treaty and more in today's roundup. Pictured is Priestkolen.
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments