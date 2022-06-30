Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

PST lowers threat level but says more than one person may have been involved in Oslo shootings

Norway’s domestic intelligence and counter-terrorism service, PST, has said that more than one person may have been in the mass shootings in Oslo last week than the one person who has been arrested.

“There are several people we consider to be involved in it,” Roger Berg, acting head of PST, told newswire NTB.

“The investigation will reveal if more people were involved in the actual action on Saturday night. PST says that there may be several people in the network around him who may be important for future terrorist acts,” Berg added.

PST also lowered the threat level to the second-highest level and said the threat situation is now less clear.

Norway says it is not violating Svalbard treaty

Norway has said it hasn’t breached a century-old treaty covering the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard by blocking Russian cargo to the islands after Russia threatened retaliatory measures.

“Norway does not violate the Svalbard Treaty,” foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt told AFP.

“Norway does not try to put obstacles in the way of supplies” to a Russian coal mining settlement in the area, she said, after Russia’s foreign ministry said it had summoned Norway’s charge d’affaires over the issue.

Moscow accused Norway of disrupting the work of the Russian consulate general on Spitsbergen, the largest island of the Svalbard archipelago. Norway has sovereignty over Svalbard but allows citizens of more than 40 countries to exploit the islands’ potentially vast resources on an equal footing.

21 flights cancelled on Thursday

A total of 21 flights were cancelled on Thursday- 16 from SAS and five from Widerøe, an overview from newspaper VG shows.

16 flights from SAS and two from Widerøe were due to go abroad, while the other departures were domestic.

The cancellations are primarily due to a shortage of employees and several staff being off sick.

“In addition, we have received a number of sick notices. This means that we do not have the opportunity to complete the flights,” Tina Szczyrbak, press officer for SAS, said.

Norway to take fewer Ukrainian refugees from Moldova

The Norwegian government initially pledged to bring 2,500 Ukrainian refugees to the country but will now only take 500.

“The scope of transfers so far means that the forecast and ambition are downgraded to 500 refugees. There has been lower interest in coming here than first thought,” Wenche Fone from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) told newspaper Klassekampen.