Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Norway's government denies Russian accusations, PST says more than one person may have been involved in Oslo shootings, flight cancellations and other headlines from Norway on Thursday.

Published: 30 June 2022 09:26 CEST
Pictured is Preistkoeln.
PST lowers threat level but says more than one person may have been involved in Oslo shootings

Norway’s domestic intelligence and counter-terrorism service, PST, has said that more than one person may have been in the mass shootings in Oslo last week than the one person who has been arrested. 

“There are several people we consider to be involved in it,” Roger Berg, acting head of PST, told newswire NTB. 

“The investigation will reveal if more people were involved in the actual action on Saturday night. PST says that there may be several people in the network around him who may be important for future terrorist acts,” Berg added. 

PST also lowered the threat level to the second-highest level and said the threat situation is now less clear. 

Norway says it is not violating Svalbard treaty

Norway has said it hasn’t breached a century-old treaty covering the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard by blocking Russian cargo to the islands after Russia threatened retaliatory measures. 

“Norway does not violate the Svalbard Treaty,” foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt told AFP.

“Norway does not try to put obstacles in the way of supplies” to a Russian coal mining settlement in the area, she said, after Russia’s foreign ministry said it had summoned Norway’s charge d’affaires over the issue.

Moscow accused Norway of disrupting the work of the Russian consulate general on Spitsbergen, the largest island of the Svalbard archipelago. Norway has sovereignty over Svalbard but allows citizens of more than 40 countries to exploit the islands’ potentially vast resources on an equal footing.

READ MORE: Moscow threatens reprisals after accusing Norway of blocking transit to Svalbard

21 flights cancelled on Thursday

A total of 21 flights were cancelled on Thursday- 16 from SAS and five from Widerøe, an overview from newspaper VG shows. 

16 flights from SAS and two from Widerøe were due to go abroad, while the other departures were domestic. 

The cancellations are primarily due to a shortage of employees and several staff being off sick. 

“In addition, we have received a number of sick notices. This means that we do not have the opportunity to complete the flights,” Tina Szczyrbak, press officer for SAS, said. 

READ MORE: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?

Norway to take fewer Ukrainian refugees from Moldova

The Norwegian government initially pledged to bring 2,500 Ukrainian refugees to the country but will now only take 500. 

“The scope of transfers so far means that the forecast and ambition are downgraded to 500 refugees. There has been lower interest in coming here than first thought,” Wenche Fone from the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) told newspaper Klassekampen. 

Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

SAS pilots' strike postponed, PST and Oslo police admit communication has been unclear, several Pride events go ahead despite recommendations they be postponed and other headlines from Norway on Wednesday. 

Published: 29 June 2022 09:26 CEST
SAS strike postponed for more mediation talks 

A strike which would’ve seen 900 SAS pilots taken out on strike from today has been postponed for three days so negotiations can continue between the company and the pilots’ representatives. 

The deadline for an agreement to be reached was originally midnight but has been moved to midnight Saturday, July 2nd. 

“It (the delay) is because there are complex questions that must be resolved,” Norwegian ombudsmen Mats Wihelm Ruland told reporters in Stockholm, where talks took place.

READ ALSO: What can SAS passengers do if their flight is affected by pilots’ strike?

PST and Oslo police admit communication following mass shooting has been unclear 

Following the cancellation of an LGBT solidarity event just hours before it was scheduled to start in Oslo on Monday, the authorities have admitted that their communications with the public could have been more transparent. 

“We understand that many feel frustration, disappointment and dissatisfaction after the police recommended cancelling the (solidarity) event,” police in Oslo wrote in a Facebook post

“We still have an unresolved situation. This means that the situation can change from minute to minute, hour to hour, and it has done so. Therefore, the police’s recommendations have also changed in recent days, something we understand can be perceived as unclear communication,” the post reads. 

Norway’s domestic intelligence and counter-terrorism service PST has said that its external communication could have been better. PST said their recommendation the event be cancelled was due to a lack of overview of people it believed could have posed a threat to the event. 

“We must learn that when we are in such a situation, the communication part must be better – that we have an equal understanding of the threat picture and of the assessments we make,” acting head of PST Roger Berg told broadcaster TV2

Pride events go ahead despite national police recommendation 

Several Pride events across the country will or have gone ahead despite a national police recommendation that they are postponed. 

In Mo I Rana, Haugesund and Trondheim Pride events will go ahead as planned, public broadcaster NRK and newspaper VG report. 

Organisers in Trondheim told The Local that they had been told there was no specific local threat by the authorities there, whereas event managers in Mo I Rana are going directly against the police recommendation.

Police and PST have recommended that events be postponed due to a fear of copycat attacks.

READ ALSO: Why police in Norway have advised that Pride events be postponed

Equinor plans Carbon capture pipeline 

Part state-owned Equinor will build a pipeline for transporting captured C02 from Europe for storage in the North Sea. 

The 1,000-kilometre-long pipe from Belgium will contribute to the decarbonisation of European industry, the firm hopes. 

