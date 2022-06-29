Read news from:
RUSSIA

Moscow threatens reprisals after accusing Norway of blocking transit to Svalbard

Russia's foreign ministry said Wednesday it summoned Norway's charge d'affaires, accusing Oslo of blocking access to the Svalbard archipelago and vowing retaliation.

Published: 29 June 2022 14:12 CEST
Pictured is Svalbard.
Russia has accused Norway of blocking supplies from reaching miners on Svalbard. File photo: People arrive back from a ski tour , 2022, in Longyearbyen, located on Spitsbergen island, in Svalbard Archipelago, northern Norway. Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP

The Russian foreign ministry said Norway’s restrictions disrupted the work of the Russian consulate general on Spitsbergen, the largest island of the Svalbard archipelago, and a Russian coal mining settlement there.

“We demanded that the Norwegian side resolve the issue as soon as possible,” the Russian foreign ministry said. “We indicated that unfriendly actions against Russia will inevitably lead to appropriate retaliatory measures.”

Russia claims that the supply of food, medicine, building materials and spare parts for means of transport were being blocked by Norwegian authorities. 

The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian House of Lords, Konstantin Kosachev, said that Norwegian authorities have cited sanctions imposed in Russia as the reason for stopping supplies. 

Earlier this month, E24 reported that Norway had stopped a shipment of several tonnes of food to Russian miners on on Spitsbergen at Storskog border station.

Vehicles carrying food and medical supplies to Spitsbergen have been stuck on the border since, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Norway has sovereignty over Svalbard but allows citizens of more than 40 countries to exploit the islands’ potentially vast resources on an equal footing.

Moscow has long wanted a bigger say in the archipelago which has been a haunt of its hunters, whalers and fishermen since the 16th century.

Russia insists on calling the archipelago Spitsbergen rather than the Norwegian Svalbard, the official name since shortly after the treaty handing them to Norway was signed in 1920.

OIL

Greenpeace activists block Russian oil tanker in Norway

Greenpeace activists in Norway blocked a Russian oil tanker from unloading its cargo near Oslo Monday, saying the shipment was helping to finance Russian President Vladimir Putin's "warfare". 

Published: 25 April 2022 15:10 CEST
The Hong Kong-registered Ust Luga, leased by Russian oil company Novatek, is carrying 95,000 tonnes of fuel bound for Esso’s terminal in southeast Norway, Greenpeace said in a statement.

The tanker was coming from its namesake Russian city, near Saint Petersburg, according to the Marine Traffic website.

Greenpeace activists in a small boat chained themselves to the ship, while others in kayaks unfurled banners reading “oil fuels war,” the group said.

Some activists were stopped by police before they could take part in the action.

“I am shocked that Norway is operating as a free port for Russian oil, which we now is financing Putin’s warfare,” Frode Pleym, head of Greenpeace Norway, said in the statement.

According to a spokeswoman for Esso Norway, the shipment in question was not affected by Western sanctions against Russia imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. 

“The contracts were entered into before Russia invaded Ukraine,” Anne Fougner told newspaper Dagbladet.

“Esso Norway has no other contracts for products from Russia,” she added.

Although it is not a member of the European Union, Norway has matched almost all sanctions imposed by the EU on Moscow since March 18th.

