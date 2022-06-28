Read news from:
Why police in Norway have advised that Pride events be postponed 

Norwegian police, on Monday, advised that Pride events nationwide be put on hold for the time being, following a recommendation from Norway’s domestic counter-terrorism and intelligence service PST. 

Published: 28 June 2022 12:47 CEST
Police in Norway have recommended that Pride events nationwide be postponed. Pictured is a stock photo of a pride celebration. Photo by Mercedes Mehling on Unsplash

Norwegian police have advised that Pride and LGBT events in Norway be postponed following a shooting on Saturday near a gay bar in central Oslo that left two dead and 21 injured

The advice comes after the police suggested organisers of an LGBT solidarity event outside Oslo City Hall postpone until further notice. The recommendation came on the back of information it received from domestic intelligence and counter-terrorism service PST. 

“Based on the information from PST and that the LGBT environment is a target for extremist Islamists, the police’s clear recommendation is that tonight’s pride event in Oslo is postponed and other events elsewhere in the country also be postponed until further notice,” Benedicte Bjørland, police director at the National Police Directorate, told public broadcaster NRK

PST has said that it has concerns over the possibility of copycat attacks in the wake of last weekend’s shooting. 

“We fear a follow-up action. We have seen cases of this in other countries, and it is not unusual for some to be inspired or for more people to have the same way of thinking as has happened here, and who may consider committing a new terrorist act in Norway,” Roger Berg, temporary head of PST, told public broadcaster NRK

READ MORE: LGBT solidarity event in Oslo cancelled over police fears of copycat attacks

When asked by the broadcaster whether it had information relating to a specific threat, the intelligence service said it wasn’t willing to go into detail currently. 

“As of now, I will not go into detail on what information we have. We have a large supply of information now, and we have nothing to indicate that something will happen in the near future, but we see that we are constantly receiving new information that allows this to change,” Berg said. 

Following the shooting on Saturday, PST raised its terrorist threat level to five, which indicates an extraordinary threat situation. Before the shooting, the threat level was set to a “moderate terrorist threat”. 

When it raised the threat level on Saturday, PST said, “The information we have so far does not indicate such actions (copycat attacks)”. 

In Adger, police will assess the safety of events, focusing on LGBT ones, on Tuesday. In north Norway, police in Mo i Rana have recommended postponing a Pride event scheduled for Tuesday. 

Despite the heightened threat level and the advice to cancel Pride events, PST has said that it isn’t dangerous to be part of the LGBT community in Norway. 

“No, as a general rule, it is not (dangerous). We are a police force that will do everything to secure the safety of LGBT people in Norway, but we hypothesise that maybe the LGBT community was the target of the action (mass shooting on Saturday) we, unfortunately, saw,” Bjørnland told NRK on Tuesday. 

Haugaland Pride will go ahead, against police recommendations, while Trondheim Pride will also hold a solidarity event

OSLO

Oslo shooting suspect remanded in custody for four weeks

The suspect behind a weekend shooting in Oslo that left two dead and 21 wounded was remanded in custody for four weeks on Monday.

Published: 27 June 2022 18:54 CEST
Zaniar Matapour will have no contact with the outside world until July 25, Oslo District Court ruled. The 43-year-old is accused of killing two men and wounding 21 other people when he opened fire near a gay bar in central Oslo in the early hours of Saturday morning, amid celebrations linked to the city’s Pride festival.

Norway’s domestic intelligence service has described the attack as “an act of Islamist terrorism” and said Matapour had “difficulties with his mental health.” Norwegian police said they were still investigating Matapour’s motive.

He has been charged with “terrorist acts”, murder and attempted murder, but has so far refused to be interrogated by police. According to his lawyer, he fears investigators will manipulate video recordings of his questioning.

Matapour, a Norwegian of Iranian origin, will undergo a preliminary psychiatric evaluation to help determine the state of his mental health and whether he can be held legally responsible for his actions.

He had been known to Norway’s PST intelligence service since 2015, with concerns about his radicalisation and membership of “an extremist Islamist network”.

READ ALSO: Norway pays tribute to victims of Oslo shooting

Police said they were examining several possible theories, including an attack motivated by ideology, unstable mental health, a hate crime against the LGBTQ community, or a combination of factors.

The PST said it did not pick up on any “violent intent” when its services interviewed him last month.

Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said there would be a review into the police and PST’s handling of the case.

Nordic ministers visited the site of the attack on Monday, saying in a joint statement that they “stand together with the LGBTI community and against all forms of violence”.

Oslo’s Pride parade, which had been scheduled to take place for the first time in three years due to the Covid pandemic, has been postponed indefinitely.

