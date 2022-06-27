Read news from:
OSLO

LGBT solidarity event in Oslo cancelled over police fears of copycat attacks

Organisers have cancelled an LGBT solidarity event planned for Monday night at Oslo City Hall after Norwegian police advised the public not to attend and requested that Pride events be called off nationwide over fears there could be copycat terror attacks.

Published: 27 June 2022 11:06 CEST
Updated: 27 June 2022 19:35 CEST
Pictured are LGBT flags.
A solidarity event will be held at Oslo's town hall on Monday night. Pictured are LGBT flags. Photo by daniel james on Unsplash

Organisers have cancelled a Pride event outside Oslo City Hall on Monday night, following a recommendation from the police. 

“We are sorry that we once again have to come out with a message that a Pride celebration must once again be canceled”, Inger Kristin Haugsevje, head of Oslo Pride, said in the press release

The event had been scheduled to go ahead at 7:30pm and feature music, speeches and a minute of silence. Police, however, suggested the event be postponed and all Pride events across the country be put on hold. 

Police said that the decision to advise against the event was based on a recommendation from counter-terrorism and intelligence service PST. 

“PST considers that we are still in an extraordinary threat situation. A terrorist attack has been carried out, and there is an unresolved threat,” police director Benedicte Bjørnland said. 

PST said it was focused on preventing copycat attacks following three shootings in Oslo, one at the London Pub gay bar, in the early hours of Saturday, leaving two dead and 21 injured

“We fear a follow-up action. We have seen cases of this in other countries, and it is not unusual for some to be inspired or for more people to have the same way of thinking as has happened here, and who may consider committing a new terrorist act in Norway,” Roger Berg, temporary head of PST, told public broadcaster NRK

Oslo police had given the event the go-ahead on Sunday before changing their advice. 

“We have been in contact with the organiser before. Then it was a small event. Now it has developed into a very large celebration. We recommend it doesn’t go ahead,” Martin Strand from Oslo police told public broadcaster NRK on Monday afternoon before the organiser’s cancelled. 

“We can not guarantee the safety,” Strand added. 

Before it was announced that the event would be cancelled, police were still set to be present at Rådhusplassen should people turn up anyway. 

Governing Mayor of Oslo, Raymond Johansen, asked the public to follow the police’s advice. 

“This afternoon, the police have come up with new advice and asked Oslo Pride to postpone their event at Rådhusplassen tonight. The municipality of Oslo takes note of this, and as a city councillor, I ask people to follow the police advice,” Johansen wrote in a Facebook post

OSLO

Oslo shooting suspect remanded in custody for four weeks

The suspect behind a weekend shooting in Oslo that left two dead and 21 wounded was remanded in custody for four weeks on Monday.

Published: 27 June 2022 18:54 CEST
Zaniar Matapour will have no contact with the outside world until July 25, Oslo District Court ruled. The 43-year-old is accused of killing two men and wounding 21 other people when he opened fire near a gay bar in central Oslo in the early hours of Saturday morning, amid celebrations linked to the city’s Pride festival.

Norway’s domestic intelligence service has described the attack as “an act of Islamist terrorism” and said Matapour had “difficulties with his mental health.” Norwegian police said they were still investigating Matapour’s motive.

He has been charged with “terrorist acts”, murder and attempted murder, but has so far refused to be interrogated by police. According to his lawyer, he fears investigators will manipulate video recordings of his questioning.

Matapour, a Norwegian of Iranian origin, will undergo a preliminary psychiatric evaluation to help determine the state of his mental health and whether he can be held legally responsible for his actions.

He had been known to Norway’s PST intelligence service since 2015, with concerns about his radicalisation and membership of “an extremist Islamist network”.

Police said they were examining several possible theories, including an attack motivated by ideology, unstable mental health, a hate crime against the LGBTQ community, or a combination of factors.

The PST said it did not pick up on any “violent intent” when its services interviewed him last month.

Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said there would be a review into the police and PST’s handling of the case.

Nordic ministers visited the site of the attack on Monday, saying in a joint statement that they “stand together with the LGBTI community and against all forms of violence”.

Oslo’s Pride parade, which had been scheduled to take place for the first time in three years due to the Covid pandemic, has been postponed indefinitely.

