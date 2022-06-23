Why flight problems could continue in Norway after the aircraft technician strike ends 

More than 60 flights have been cancelled in Norway due to an aircraft technician strike, which could escalate later this week with more staff being taken out of work and the employer organisation Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) ordering a lockout if a solution isn’t found.
In the event of a lockout, airline Widerøe has said that most of its planes could be left grounded.
Talks between the Norwegian Air Traffic Technician Organisation (NFO), the NHO and the ombudsman will resume on Thursday afternoon in the hopes of coming to an agreement.
However, even if the strike ends, problems with disruption and cancellations are likely to continue.
Cancellations could continue after the strike due to a backlog of aircraft that require maintenance, public broadcaster NRK reports.
“We have to postpone some maintenance which means that we will probably struggle with regularity even afterwards. We’re worried about that,” Sijie Brandvoll, communications director for Widerøe, told NRK.
Norwegian Air Shuttle has also predicted that it will have a bottleneck of aircraft that need work after the strike ends.
SAS, which so far hasn’t had to cancel flights due to the air technician strike, said it anticipates a backlog but that it should be able to cope. Although, in the event of a lockout or escalation of the aircraft strike, SAS has begun mapping out any possible cancellations.
In addition, pilots from SAS could strike from June 29th. Up to 250 daily flights could be disrupted by a potential pilot strike Hans Jørgen Elnæs from Winair AS told newswire NTB.
Elnæs said that up to 45,000 passengers could be affected by a potential SAS pilot strike. However, the analyst said that an agreement could still be reached.
Travellers who have had their plans disrupted or cancelled are advised to contact the airline they are flying with directly.
