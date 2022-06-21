For members
IMMIGRATION
Why your Norwegian family immigration application may be rejected, and how to avoid it
Applications for family residence permits in Norway can be long and arduous. These are the most common reasons why they are turned down and what you can do to avoid it.
Published: 21 June 2022 14:47 CEST
These are the most common reasons why residence applications are turned down. Pictured is a mother and child in Ålesund. Photo by Andrei Miranchuk on Unsplash.
VISAS
What is the EU’s ‘single permit’ for third-country nationals and can I get one?
In 2020, 2.7 million non-EU citizens were issued a so-called "single permit" to both reside and work in the EU. But what is the single permit, how does it work and what could change in the future?
Published: 4 June 2022 10:50 CEST
