TRAVEL NEWS

Norwegian airports not concerned over summer queuing

Extensive delays and queueing are not generally expected at Norwegian airports during the busy summer period, in contrast to scenes at other European terminals.

Published: 17 June 2022 14:30 CEST
aircraft on tarmac
Norway is expected to avoid the worst of the congestion issues passengers are currently experiencing at some other European airports. Illustration photo: Photo by Anna Gru on Unsplash

Friday was expected to be one of the year’s busiest days at airports across Norway, with queues reported at Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport due to an X-ray machine breaking down.

But general delays and queuing are not generally expected to be severe at Norwegian airports this summer, newspaper VG reports.

That is in contrast to other locations in Europe, where staff shortages, IT glitches, long queues and strike action are among issues likely to cause disruption.

Up to two in three airports in Europe have said they expect some level of delays during the summer, meaning passengers travelling from Norway face the possibility of being affected.

Airports experiencing capacity problems include popular destinations for Norwegian travellers such as London, Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

The upcoming weekend as well as next weekend – particularly June 24th and 26th – are expected to see some of the highest volumes of passengers at Oslo Airport this year.

“We recommend that people closely follow information from their airlines. We are already doing all we can at our airports to make sure everyone gets a good start to their holiday,” Oslo Airport’s head of communication Harald Kvam told VG.

“We have also prepared well so we are not concerned about holiday travel from Norwegian airports as things stand,” Kvam said.

A key problem at some airports has been a lack of staffing as operators have struggled to hire and train new staff to replace those let go during the Covid-19 pandemic, when travel was heavily restricted.

“(Norwegian airport operator) Avinor has spent a long time preparing for this summer and we have increased staffing where it was needed,” Kvam told VG.

Oslo Airport has hired extra passenger support and airport operations staff, he said.

“We are also lucky in Norway because we were able to furlough people during the pandemic. That was a result of support from the state and extended furloughing options,” he said.

“In other countries, not everyone has been so lucky and it is often difficult and time consuming to bring people back in,” he said.

A strike involving around 1,000 SAS pilots is scheduled to begin on June 29th, according to a second strike notice issued by the pilots’ trade union on Wednesday.

Published: 15 June 2022 16:17 CEST
SAS pilots’ strike scheduled to begin on June 29th

The second strike warning is a normal step after a first notice, which was issued by the pilots last week.

Despite a second notice having been issued, it is not certain that strike action will actually take place. This is because the pilots could still reach an agreement with SAS prior to the confirmed date of the planned strike.

Should it go ahead as scheduled, the strike will take effect simultaneously for pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Pilots in the three Nordic countries have separate trade unions but the planned strike action is coordinated between them.

Danish pilots’ trade union, Dansk Pilotforening, last week issued the initial strike warning. The Danish union is part of SAS Pilot Group, which represents SAS pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Pilots with the airline in Sweden and Norway also issued strike notices in line with the Danish announcement.

The collective bargaining agreement by which the pilots’ salary and working terms are determined expired in April. Pilots are currently working under the terms of the expired deal.

But the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement also means that the pilots are not bound by a commitment not to strike. They can therefore legally do so provided they give two weeks’ notice.

The creation of two SAS subsidiaries, SAS Connect and SAS Link, is reported to have generated an obstacle in negotiations over a new collective agreement.

Meetings between the various parties are ongoing this week under the auspices of the Swedish negotiating institution for collective bargaining agreements, Danish news wire Ritzau writes.

The dispute between the two sides comes as SAS leadership attempts to implement a recovery plan for the airline, which is mired in debt.

SAS wants to raise capital by selling shares and also has a cost-cutting plan in place.

