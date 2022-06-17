Norwegian airports not concerned over summer queuing

Friday was expected to be one of the year’s busiest days at airports across Norway, with queues reported at Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport due to an X-ray machine breaking down.

But general delays and queuing are not generally expected to be severe at Norwegian airports this summer, newspaper VG reports.

That is in contrast to other locations in Europe, where staff shortages, IT glitches, long queues and strike action are among issues likely to cause disruption.

Up to two in three airports in Europe have said they expect some level of delays during the summer, meaning passengers travelling from Norway face the possibility of being affected.

Airports experiencing capacity problems include popular destinations for Norwegian travellers such as London, Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

The upcoming weekend as well as next weekend – particularly June 24th and 26th – are expected to see some of the highest volumes of passengers at Oslo Airport this year.

“We recommend that people closely follow information from their airlines. We are already doing all we can at our airports to make sure everyone gets a good start to their holiday,” Oslo Airport’s head of communication Harald Kvam told VG.

“We have also prepared well so we are not concerned about holiday travel from Norwegian airports as things stand,” Kvam said.

A key problem at some airports has been a lack of staffing as operators have struggled to hire and train new staff to replace those let go during the Covid-19 pandemic, when travel was heavily restricted.

“(Norwegian airport operator) Avinor has spent a long time preparing for this summer and we have increased staffing where it was needed,” Kvam told VG.

Oslo Airport has hired extra passenger support and airport operations staff, he said.

“We are also lucky in Norway because we were able to furlough people during the pandemic. That was a result of support from the state and extended furloughing options,” he said.

“In other countries, not everyone has been so lucky and it is often difficult and time consuming to bring people back in,” he said.

